Cliftonville and Linfield’s opening weekend clash postponed

Linfield’s opening weekend clash with Cliftonville at Windsor Park will now be played on Tuesday August 22.

The much anticipated fixture was originally scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday August 5, with BBC NI set to live stream the fixture.

But with David Healy’s side playing Pogoń Szczecin in Poland – in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League - just two days before the Belfast derby, the Blues were keen to rearrange the game for Sunday August 6.

However, Cliftonville were unwilling to play on the game on Sunday.

A compromise has now been reached, with the league clash now kicked back 17 days. The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed that the game will be played at 7.45pm on August 22 following ‘a request from Linfield’.

Cliftonville’s Sports Direct Premiership campaign will now kick-off on Saturday August 12 against Glenavon at Solitude, while Linfield travel to Dungannon Swifts on the same day.