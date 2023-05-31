Cliftonville approach Kris Lindsay over Solitude hotseat

​Former Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has been approached by Cliftonville about taking their vacant manager’s job.

The move follows talks with ex-Northern Ireland stars Jim Magilton and Gareth McAuley who turned down the opportunity to replace Paddy McLaughlin at the north Belfast outfit.

Lindsay worked as a coach for the Reds with McLaughlin for six months in 2021 before becoming head coach of the Irish FA’s UEFA Academy so he knows the club and is well respected at Solitude and across the Irish League.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that Cliftonville have held detailed discussions with the ex-Linfield, Portadown, Larne and Glenavon defender who has impressed players and staff alike at the Irish FA over the last couple of years.

It is believed a decision will be made by the end of the week and should Lindsay be appointed it will close a saga that has been going on since April when McLaughlin left the Reds to become Derry City’s assistant boss.

Lindsay was in the Netherlands last week coaching the Northern Ireland Under 14 development team to glory in the inaugural Den Bosch International Tournament.

The Northern Ireland youngsters defeated Belgian side Club Brugge 2-1 in the final after a series of superb performances throughout the competition.

Lindsay was joined on the coaching staff by Michael McClean, David Miskelly and Cliftonville player Rory Hale.

Cliftonville’s number one target was ex-Northern Ireland skipper Magilton but one of the reasons that deal fell apart was because he wanted to bring in former Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle as his number two, a prospect that caused issues at boardroom level at Solitude.

Another former international hero McAuley was also approached about the role but with potential openings coming up elsewhere for the Euro 2016 hero the Reds are now looking at Lindsay who was boss of Dungannon from September 2018 to February 2021 and a first team coach at Glenavon prior to that.

Cliftonville are determined to not only bring in what they see as a quality manager but also someone capable of running the new structure at Solitude which will accommodate full-time players for the first time in the club’s history.