Cliftonville are blessed to have phenomenal Joe Gormley, says boss Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has urged people to stop making “fools” of themselves by trying to write off Joe Gormley.

The striker hit his 20th goal of the season on Tuesday night in a 1-0 win at Dungannon.

It helped take the Reds back to within a point of top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership, and came nine days after his game-changing double in the BetMcLean League Cup final against Coleraine.

McLaughlin said it is hard to comprehend that some people have doubted the 32-year-old - the club’s record scorer.

“For a man who has been written off so many times, he just keeps embarrassing people,” he said.

“He just keeps coming back and doing the business. Joe does what he always does - you give him a chance and he scores goals.

“The good thing for us is that he is hitting top form at the right time of the year for us.

“What a time for him to come back into the team and score goals on a regular basis.

“Fair play to him, he keeps his head down and doesn’t get too fussed on the nonsense outside when people doubt him, or too disappointed when he misses out.”

Gormley was targeted by clubs in the summer transfer window and, for a time, he appeared to be on his way out of Solitude - but McLaughlin has insisted he was never going anywhere.

More recently, he has found himself on the bench - including for the League Cup final last Sunday.

But McLaughlin said he remains a key part of the Reds’ squad.

He added: “He is sitting, raring to go for the team when called upon, and every time he’s called upon - whether it is off the bench or starting games - he produces the goods.

“What a phenomenal player and what a phenomenal talent - we are blessed to have him.”

McLaughlin said anyone questioning Gormley’s importance to the team should know better.

“Some day they will cop on and realise that they are making fools of themselves by writing him off,” he added.

“He keeps producing goals. I said it last week - if you blink, he’ll score, and that is what he has done again (against Dungannon).”

He added: “His work-rate and his dedication to this club has been unbelievable and unquestioned for many years, and he will continue to do that hopefully for many years to come.”

McLaughlin also warned that Jamie McDonagh may have to battle to get back into the team after his red card on Tuesday night.

The midfielder was sent off for a rash challenge on Ryan Mayse in the 73rd minute at Stangmore Park.

McLaughlin said it was “a moment of madness”.

He added: “Jamie has been brilliant for us - he’s one of the top players in the division all season, and that is just a slight blot on his notebook.

“It opens up the door for someone else and we have so much competition in that position - two or three boys will be rubbing their hands and thinking it’s their time to shine, and that will be the case once they get the nod.

“It’s up to them to do the business and Jamie might have a fight on his hands getting back in the team.”