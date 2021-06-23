Cliftonville are taking nothing for granted, maintains McGrady

Women’s Premiership

CLIFTONVILLE Ladies manager John McGrady can spell out the size of the task facing his team in tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Glentoran Women in one simple way.

The Reds, who have streaked away at the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership with six straight wins at the start of the season, know that record will face a stern test against the defending champions and McGrady points to the quality in the Glentoran squad as the reason why his team won’t be complacent.

“The Glens have such a strong squad,” said McGrady.

“The last time that we played them I looked and they were taking off players like Casey Howe and bringing on Ali McMaster and they still had Lauren Wade still sitting there waiting to come back.”

The Reds showed a resilient side when they came from 2-0 down after just 10 minutes to beat the Glens 4-2. McGrady would rather avoid a repeat of that start this evening, but he is well aware of what awaits in terms of the battle ahead — because he believes the nature of a six-team league means that each game is equally as hard, albeit in different ways.

“If you win six games on the bounce in the men’s game you know there are a few there that you should win,” said McGrady.

“There are no games like that in this league.”

Sion Swifts Ladies will hope to get a new manager bounce in their first game under new boss Ryan McConville, who comes with a strong track record from his time with Linfield Ladies.

The Blues themselves travel to face Derry City Women.

FIXTURES: Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Ladies (8pm), Derry City Women v Linfield Ladies, Glentoran Women v Cliftonville Ladies (both 7.45pm).