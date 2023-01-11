Cliftonville boost title hopes with signing of Ballymena United striker David Parkhouse on loan for rest of season

After going top of the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday night, Cliftonville have been handed another major boost with the signing of striker David Parkhouse from Ballymena United.

The Reds scaled the Premiership summit with a 1-0 win over Linfield at Solitude and have further bolstered their scoring corps with the arrival of the 23-year-old Strabane man.

Parkhouse has endured a frustrating season for the Sky Blues, featuring in just 11 games and scoring just one goal, but will now get his chance to turn things around on the championship-chasing squad.

Despite his low numbers this season, the former Sheffield United trainee is only one season removed from a campaign where he netted seven goals in 23 appearances for Ballymena, while he bagged 19 goals in 39 games for Derry City between 2018-19.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has one of the best attacking sides at his disposal, with Ryan Curran, Joe Gormley, Ronan Hale and exciting young teen Sean Moore a deadly strikeforce.

But adding Parkhouse to the mix will give them and out-and-out centre-forward that will add goals to their squad that could be the difference as they look to win their first title since 2014.