Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton targets two big name signings

Cliftonville are targeting moves for Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin and ex-Glentoran defender Patrick McClean with new Reds boss Jim Magilton determined to improve his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

McClean shocked the Glens and the Irish League in February when he announced he was retiring from football at the age of 26 but with suggestions that he is now considering a return to the game, the Belfast Telegraph understands that Cliftonville have an interest in the ex-Derry City player.

Shortly after his appointment as Cliftonville manager in June, Magilton released centre-back Colin Coates, who has since joined Ballymena United, and there is a desire at Solitude to strengthen that area with McClean on the radar.

When he was boss of Sligo Rovers, Magilton’s assistant Gerard Lyttle worked with McClean and has consistently spoken highly of the defender.

What makes such a move complicated is that despite retiring, McClean remains under contract at Glentoran and is still highly rated at the Oval.

McClean joined the Glens in 2019 and the following year was a key figure in their 2020 Irish Cup triumph. Last summer he signed a contract extension until 2025.

Announcing his decision to quit, McClean posted on Instagram earlier this year: “I’ve decided to call it a day with my football career. It’s not been an easy decision but it’s one I have been thinking about for a while now.”

At the time Glentoran said they would “retain Patrick’s registration for the remainder of his contract”.

That being the case, the Reds or any other club would have to shell out a transfer fee to land McClean should he wish to resume his career. On the flip side there are some influential figures at Glentoran who would like to see McClean come back and play for them.

As for ex-Liverpool player McLaughlin, he has been training with Cliftonville in recent weeks and it is believed the Reds are keen on signing the 28-year-old for the new Irish League season.

McLaughlin, who has five caps, has been without a club since leaving Morecambe by mutual consent last year.

He joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old but didn’t feature in a competitive first team fixture for the Anfield outfit. McLaughlin has had loan spells with Barnsley and Aberdeen before playing for Oldham, Blackpool, Rochdale and Morecambe.

The Belfast man retains the quality that earned him a living in English football and Cliftonville feel if he could be persuaded to stay in Northern Ireland, he could be an important player for them.

As well as Coates leaving, other notable Solitude departures have been gifted young teenage winger Sean Moore moving to West Ham and defender Levi Ives transferring to Larne so Magilton appreciates he needs to add to his squad having already recruited goalkeeper David Odumosu on loan from St Patrick’s Athletic and former Brighton and Northern Ireland under-21 striker Ben Wilson, who has the potential to be an exciting attacker in the Premiership.

With the Reds looking at the prospect of recruiting McLaughlin and McClean it is a statement of intent that they are seeking more quality ahead of the new campaign.