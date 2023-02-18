Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin not drawn to points targets as Reds face tricky run leading up to the split

Danske Bank Premiership

Paddy McLaughlin insists Cliftonville aren’t working towards any points target and that their only ambition is to be within touching distance of the Danske Bank Premiership leaders when the division splits in two at the end of next month.

While the campaign ends with the table’s top sides battling it out on a weekly basis, the Reds will enter having already had a fair taste of those high-profile occasions because, following this afternoon’s trip to Larne — which comes just seven days on from tackling Linfield at Windsor Park — McLaughlin’s charges will host Glentoran ahead of an away date with Crusaders.

Of the current top six, only the Glens have yet to mathematically guarantee an inevitable upper-half billing and, though much has been made of the fact that Cliftonville are scheduled to be at home for four of their five post-split outings, the Solitude boss points out that his men face a host of away dates against their title rivals before the season reaches that stage.

Even so, he sees no value in setting points objectives for their upcoming block of fixtures.

“If there’s any target, it’s staying in contention and staying on the coattails of the leading pack until the split, then we’ll see what happens,” says McLaughlin.

“They’re all big games at the minute. Last week was a big game against Linfield, Tuesday was a big game against Portadown and now we move straight on to another big game against Larne. At the end of the day, they’re all worth the same, they’re all worth three points. It’s important we prepare for it and look forward to it.”

Andy Ryan, who scored his first Larne goal in the 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts, says the Invermen have plenty of belief going into the heavyweight clash.

“Confidence is high,” he said.

“We have been solid as a unit and also clinical in taking chances.

“We are looking forward to Cliftonville at home. The fans will come out in big numbers, create a big atmosphere and get behind us.”