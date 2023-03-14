Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin reveals frustration after title blow

Crusaders ace Joshua Robinson in despair as his side fail to find a way to beat Cliftonville

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin admitted after last night’s gripping 2-2 draw at Crusaders that he was disappointed his team failed to secure all three points that would have put some pressure on Larne at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin was left full of frustration

The result moved the Reds into second place just ahead of Linfield but with title glory their aim they have left themselves a mountain to climb, trailing leaders Larne by six points with just seven games to play.

Jordan Forsythe had given the Crues a first-half lead with a stunning free-kick before Ryan Curran scored twice, one a penalty, either side of the break to put the visitors in front only for Ross Clarke to smash in a cracker with 10 minutes left to draw the sides level.

There were chances to win it at either end, most notably through Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley, who struck wide from just six yards out.

McLaughlin said: “When you see the chances we missed late in the game, I thought we could have won it. It was end to end. Both sides had a fair go to try and win the game. Fair play to both sets of players. It was a good game but we had chances to win it so we are disappointed we didn’t.”