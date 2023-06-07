Cliftonville can be a major force if we adopt a united front, says Jim Magilton

Gerard Lyttle with the late Tommy Breslin during the duo's time at Cliftonville

The Hokey Cokey with Jim Magilton and Cliftonville is over. He was in, then he was out, now he is in again and is relishing his first shot at Irish League management.

It took the Reds longer than they would have hoped to land the former Northern Ireland captain but despite the delay, it could turn out to be a shrewd appointment.

Magilton has brought ex-Reds boss Gerard Lyttle with him to be his assistant with the pair overseeing the north Belfast club’s transition towards a full-time model.

The process to find a new Cliftonville manager started in April when Paddy McLaughlin left to become Derry City’s No.2 and has ended in June.

Magilton was the No.1 target from the beginning though following extensive talks he initially turned the opportunity down to take charge due to issues at the club relating to his desire to have Lyttle alongside him.

Those issues have been resolved and although many Cliftonville fans have voiced their opposition to Magilton and Lyttle, the powers-that-be feel they have made the right call and the duo themselves are determined to be a success at Solitude.

Magilton, the first full-time boss in Cliftonville’s history, told the club website: “It’s an honour to be appointed manager of a great club with such proud traditions.

“I’m very excited about the job and really looking forward to working with such a talented squad of players.

“A new manager coming in will always cast a fresh pair of eyes over things, but Paddy McLaughlin did a wonderful job at Cliftonville and I want to build on the successes that he had.

“I’ve been very busy already and there are conversations to be had with players at the club, plus some we will be looking to bring in.

“There’s a very tight turnaround between now and the start of the new season but I’m experienced enough to deal with that and the work has already started to make sure we’re in the best possible shape.

“It’s such a competitive League and I want our fans to enjoy the brand of football that we will play.

“I want them to be proud of their team and I want them to play a role in helping us be successful.

“I may be new to the place but one thing I do know about the club is that a united Cliftonville is a strong Cliftonville, so having the manager, players, fans and everyone else behind the scenes all united and all pulling in the same direction from top to bottom can make us a real force in this League.”

Gerard Lyttle has left his position with the Irish FA

Cliftonville will learn from what has been an embarrassing episode at times with three other candidates offered the role after Magilton first turned it down.

The Reds were keen for Shelbourne Under-19 boss Stephen McDonnell to take over but when it was discovered that the ex-Warrenpoint Town manager did not yet have his Pro Licence they had to look elsewhere.

Then came approaches to Northern Ireland great Gareth McAuley, who has been assistant manager to Lyttle at the Irish FA in recent years at Under-17 and Under-19 level, and Kris Lindsay, head coach of the Irish FA’s UEFA Academy, to no avail.

After all that, the Reds returned to one-time Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich star Magilton, who played around 600 games as a classy midfielder in English football and won 52 international caps.

Highly regarded in football circles across the water, Magilton has managed Ipswich and QPR and was assistant to Michael O’Neill when the Northern Ireland boss excelled in charge of Shamrock Rovers.

Over the past decade, Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director with the Irish FA, the Northern Ireland Under-21 boss and Sporting Director at Dundalk.

It is that experience and know-how that drew Cliftonville to the 54-year-old and finally they have got their man.

Lyttle created history last year when as boss of the Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s both teams qualified for the Elite group stages of the European Championship.

The IFA announced his departure from his role last night just before Cliftonville’s statement on their new managerial set-up.

He knows Cliftonville well from being on Tommy Breslin’s coaching staff when the Reds were title winners.

He replaced the legendary Breslin, guiding the team into Europe and winning the League Cup before moving to Sligo Rovers in 2017.

Addressing the prolonged nature of the process, Reds Chairman Paul McKeown said: “I understand the frustration of some of our supporters in the time taken to appoint a new manager.

“The process took longer than anticipated.

“However, it was important that options were explored, and we thank the many candidates involved throughout the process for their time and those who provided their knowledge and advice.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of Jim Magilton and I look forward to working with him. He was the club’s top target for the position and we’re very pleased to have made this appointment.”

McKeown added that the club were “indebted” to club member and former IFA chair Dr Leslie Caul for his assistance in the process.