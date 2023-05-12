Cliftonville can silence Glentoran and earn place in Europe, insists Chris Curran

Declan O’Hara has led Cliftonville to the Play-Off Final after taking over following Paddy McLaughlin's exit — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Cliftonville's Chris Curran and Marcus Kane of Glentoran will do battle again for a place in Europe

Cliftonville captain Chris Curran says his side’s European dream will go up in smoke if they don’t dig out a powerful performance at the BetMcLean Oval this afternoon.

The Reds face a rejuvenated Glentoran side in the European Play-Off decider, with the winner banking a lucrative Europa Conference League spot.

Both sides have failed to land silverware this season and seen managers step down but they now have the opportunity to finish on a high.

Glentoran can boast formidable firepower, as they demonstrated in the thumping 5-0 Semi-Final win over Glenavon.

Conor McMenamin is fit and firing again while Niall McGinn has shown he remains a strong creative influence.

And Rodney McAree’s men will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last year’s debacle when Mick McDermott’s side squandered a two-goal lead against Larne as Ronan Hale scored four goals to help the Invermen seal a dramatic 4-2 comeback win.

Hale is now wearing Cliftonville colours, meaning the ghost of a summer past is back to potentially haunt the Glens.

The north Belfast side have seen their wheels come off this year and Paddy McLaughlin’s sudden exit has left Declan O’Hara trying to keep the train on the tracks.

Chris Curran lifts the League Cup after Cliftonville’s 2022 victory — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

Before the Solitude showdown against the Bannsiders, Cliftonville were winless in their last five games, bagging just two points in the split.

But a 2-1 win over Coleraine in the Semi-Final this week has lifted spirits and since this can be viewed as a one-off winner takes all decider, the Reds hope to be at maximum power.

Curran believes it will take something special to stun the Glens on their own patch and his side can deliver it.

“We are under no illusions. We will have to be at our very best to beat Glentoran,” admitted the former Ballinamallard United ace.

“They are the in-form team across the League over the last six weeks and they have hit form at the right time, they are on fire with their attacking players coming to the fore.

“They are scoring at will so we will need to be tight defensively.

“They will go in as heavy favourites but we are looking forward to it.

“You want to be involved in these high-stakes games. We will be ready for it.”

Cliftonville have beaten Glentoran in three previous Play-Off Finals but the players have had to regroup after a difficult few weeks.

“It has been a test of character,” said Curran.

“We can’t shy away from the fact that six to eight weeks ago we were in a fantastic position to challenge for the Irish Cup while being around the top of the League.

“Our chances of winning both those competitions abruptly came to an end and ever since then it has been a real challenge for us.

“There have been issues around a lack of confidence and form in that time and unfortunately it came at a pivotal moment of the season.

“But the players have now stepped up and we are coming out the other side of it.

“The win over Coleraine was the performance we needed, especially after the last few weeks.

“The lads turned up when we needed them to and we managed to hold on for the victory while under a bit of pressure.

“I was happy for everyone including Decky (Declan O’Hara) and his staff as they have had to deal with a lot, there have been changes but they have handled it well.”

Declan O’Hara has led Cliftonville to the Play-Off Final after taking over following Paddy McLaughlin's exit — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

The 32-year-old, who was appointed club captain in 2017, had the privilege of making his Reds bow against Celtic in the summer of 2013.

“European football is very important for clubs now, it poses challenges if you don’t qualify,” he said.

“If you don’t make it, you have to be a lot more creative in terms of your budget and the signings you want to make.

“The League is so competitive now in the top six and if you want to challenge and keep pace with the likes of new champions Larne, European football can help you keep in touch with the pack. Some of my favourite Cliftonville memories are from Europe.

“I was fortunate to make my debut against Celtic and I really enjoyed facing Debrecen in the Champions League in Hungary in my second year with the club.

“We also had a big test against AEK Larnaca and have faced several top sides.

“While you wish the games could be more competitive, it’s been a great experience to play against great players in different countries.

“We all strive to qualify for Europe because it’s an unbelievable experience for the players and supporters.”

Cliftonville will appoint a new full-time manager once the season is over, with former Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton among the contenders for that post.

The club are also embracing a new hybrid model with some players expected to be handed full-time deals.

European prize money would certainly aid that process and Curran feels the League’s greater professional ethos looks to be the right approach.

“The full-time and hybrid models appear to be emerging and it’s exciting for the League,” argued the ex-Manchester United youngster.

“In the long-term it’s what the League needs to do to remain competitive and we want to improve our co-efficients so we can improve our chances of making the group stages of European competition.

“Hopefully over time the new way of working will keep raising standards and bring more top talent to the League.”