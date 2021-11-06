Cliftonville cannot afford to let Dungannon Swifts get into groove: Paddy McLaughlin

Danske Bank Premiership

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin expects a stylish duel with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude today and has heaped praise on his opposite number’s penchant for free-flowing football.

Dean Shiels demands that his players keep the ball on the ground and, with McLaughlin likewise committed to a slick passing game, the Reds manager believes this afternoon’s crowd are guaranteed to be entertained — but is well aware that home fans will only be satisfied if they end the occasion three points better off.

“Dungannon always make it hard, they’re a brilliant football team,” he declared.

“They’re really good on the ball and they’ve a lot of good young players there. I’m sure they’ll be disappointed with losing to Limavady in the League Cup and a couple of results have gone against them.

“They haven’t really been playing badly in those games, they’ve just been unfortunate with goals against, but the football they play is excellent and they’ve been a breath of fresh air to the league with their style of play. I’m sure they would sacrifice it to get results, but you’ve got to give them all the credit in the world for the way they play.

“They’ll be very good against us, so we’ve got to be prepared for it and go and impose our game onto them because if you let them impose their game on us, it could be a very frustrating day for us because they’re really good on the ball.”

Cliftonville have won all 10 of their Solitude outings so far this season and McLaughlin has saluted his players’ efforts in piecing that run together.

“The boys have been very efficient,” he added. “Their attitude has been spot on and, as we saw against Portadown on Tuesday night, we were 3-0 up at half-time but they came out, wanted more goals and got one very quickly to kill off whatever hope Portadown had of a comeback.

“That’s the way they’ve approached things all season and long may it continue.”

Meanwhile, Reds strikers Paul O’Neill and Calvin McCurry — who is on loan at Ards — and Dungannon midfielder Oisin Smyth have been included in the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta.

Northern Ireland face Lithuania at Ballymena Showgrounds next Friday (2pm) before taking on Malta at Mourneview Park on Tuesday, November 16 (7.30pm).

Two new faces in the panel are Manchester City defender Shea Charles and McCurry.

NI Under-21 squad: Goalkeepers: Liam Hughes (Liverpool), Ollie Webber (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Trai Hume (Linfield), Kofi Balmer (Larne), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City), Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Sean Stewart (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe – on loan from Leeds United), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City), Oisin Smyth (Dungannon Swifts), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town), Chris Conn-Clarke (Fleetwood Town), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), JJ McKiernan (Watford), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Shea Charles (Manchester City).

Forwards: Paul O’Neill (Cliftonville), Harry Anderson (Portadown), Ryan Waide (Ballymena United), Calvin McCurry (Ards – on loan from Cliftonville), John McGovern (Newry City).