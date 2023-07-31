Cliftonville close in on deal for Norwich City player

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton is closing in on signing Northern Ireland under-21 ace Sean Stewart on loan from Norwich City.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that talks have been ongoing between the clubs with all parties hoping to conclude a deal for Stewart to join the Reds for the coming season.

Stewart, 20, is a talented left sided player capable of playing at full-back or wing-back and is likely to be used to fill the gap left by the departure of Levi Ives to Larne earlier this summer.

One of many youngsters who has come through the ranks at St Oliver Plunkett, the Belfast native moved to Norwich in 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the Canaries in 2021.

The Carrow Road club believe that first team football and working with ex-Northern Ireland captain Magilton will help his development.

Last year former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough called Stewart into a senior training camp.

Should the deal be finalised it would be the second Under-21 player that Magilton has brought to the club since his appointment in June with striker Ben Wilson already having shown his quality in pre-season having moved to Solitude from Brighton.