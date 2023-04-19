Cliftonville confirm process has started to find new manager as Declan O’Hara takes interim job

Cliftonville have confirmed that the process has begun to replace manager Paddy McLaughlin, with Declan O’Hara taking interim charge of the club.

O’Hara took charge of his first training session with the team on Tuesday night, with Cliftonville confirming that the interim manager has their “full support”.

McLaughlin departed the club earlier in the week to become an assistant to Ruaidhri Higgins with Derry City, leaving the Reds searching for a new boss.

In their statement, Cliftonville revealed they are also continuing to adopt a new ‘hybrid’ model which will be aimed at supporting both their full-time footballers and part-timers who pursue work away from Solitude alongside their footballing duties.

As part of that hybrid model, the club have confirmed that the manager will be central to those plans and will lead the process.

Cliftonville are currently fourth in the Danske Bank Premiership table, one point behind third-placed Glentoran and five points off second-placed Linfield. O’Hara’s first game in charge will be against Crusaders on Saturday afternoon.