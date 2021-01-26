Cliftonville deal Linfield major blow in seven goal thriller

Cliftonville 4 Linfield 3

Seemingly in control when Jordan Stewart put them in front, the Blues - who had lost two of their previous three games on the road - were pegged back by Michael McCrudden only to take the lead again when Jamie Mulgrew's shot led to an own goal from Ronan Doherty.

Rather than power on from there, though, David Healy's side found themselves unable to cope with relentless Reds pressure which paid dividends with two virtually identical Conor McMenamin strikes and a late Ryan Curran finish.

Kirk Millar's 93rd-minute free-kick set up an interesting finale but there was no doubting Cliftonville were worthy winners at the end of a gripping contest.

Visiting boss Healy resisted the temptation to throw Joel Cooper straight into the mix as he stuck with the same XI that started the weekend's comprehensive victory over Warrenpoint Town.

The winger - on loan from Oxford United - had been named in the line-up for that encounter but had to be withdrawn shortly before kick-off in the midst of a registration row with the Irish Football Association.

Though Cliftonville's transfer window recruit Rory Hale was first to threaten with an attempt from distance after just five minutes, it came as no surprise to see the Blues break the deadlock before the quarter-hour.

A disgruntled David Healy

Healy's side claimed an early grip on possession and, while they were often frustrated in their bid to carve out an opening, their persistence paid off when Mulgrew's smart intervention of an attempted pass led to him threading Stewart through for a well-taken finish.

Despite being under the cosh from virtually the first kick, it didn't take long for Cliftonville to level. Just five minutes after falling behind, Hale did superbly to engineer some space for himself inside the box and, when he flashed the ball across goal, McCrudden was on hand to convert.

Had Hale weighted a 28th-minute pass to Ryan Curran a little better, he may well have had another assist to his name and the Blues almost made their hosts pay for that wasted opportunity when Navid Nasseri slipped Stewart in near the byline but his inviting delivery evaded everyone in the middle.

Delicately poised at the break, the contest went goal crazy after the turnaround - and it all started with a slice of Linfield fortune.

Cliftonville had dominated proceedings after the turnaround but found themselves behind when a speculative attempt from Mulgrew took a telling deflection off Doherty en route past goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The Reds didn't let that derail them, though, and might have levelled two minutes later when Chris Curran teed up a cross for namesake Ryan, whose header was cleared off the line by Mark Haughey.

The equaliser eventually came on 73 minutes when McMenamin raced onto a diagonal ball over the head of full-back Conor Pepper and turned onto his right foot before steering a smart drive into the bottom corner.

Having found success via that particular route, the Reds duly did the same again to take the lead for the first time. Again it was a ball in behind Pepper that did the damage with McMenamin darting in to hit a shot that Chris Johns couldn't keep out.

Cracker: Jordan Stewart gets Linfield off to a dream start at Solitude by shooting past Cliftonville goalkeeper Aaron McCarey

Cliftonville hearts were in mouths soon after, though, when Stephen Fallon tumbled inside the box under pressure from Jamie Harney but referee Raymond Crangle was deaf to Linfield's penalty claims - and that home relief turned to joy on 89 minutes when substitute Daire O'Connor nipped to the byline before picking out Ryan Curran to make it 4-2.

The importance of that goal was evident deep into injury-time when Millar's sensational free-kick reduced the arrears to give the Blues a fighting chance of salvaging something but the Reds held on to claim their biggest win of the season.

Cliftonville: McCarey, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, McCrudden (O'Connor 79), McMenamin (Teggart 85), Donnelly, Bagnall, Doherty, Hale.

Unused subs: Brush, Foster, Casey, Maguire, O'Brien.

Linfield: Johns, Haughey, Callacher, Waterworth (Lavery 79), Stewart, Millar, Nasseri (Cooper 66), McClean (Fallon 66), Mulgrew, Pepper, Quinn.

Unused subs: Moore, Larkin, Clarke, Kearns.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 8/10