Cliftonville draw level with Larne while Linfield draw a blank at Windsor Park

Danske Bank Premiership

2023 in the Danske Bank Premiership got off to an enthralling start at Cliftonville claimed a vital victory over league leaders Larne at Solitude.

The Invermen grabbed the lead through Rotherham United target Lee Bonis, only for the Reds to score twice in quick succession through Sean Moore and Rory Hale to win 2-1. The result means the two clubs are level on points with Larne just ahead on goal difference.

At Windsor Park, champions Linfield were unable to open up a solid Coleraine side as the teams played out a 0-0 draw. The relegation battle between Portadown and Dungannon Swifts also ended without a goal.

Ballymena United heaped more misery on out-of-sorts Glentoran, as David Jeffrey’s side won 2-0 at the Showgrounds thanks to goals from Sean Graham and Ryan Waide.

Crusaders won 3-0 away to Carrick Rangers with strikes from Jordan Forsythe (2) and Paul Heatley.

The clash between Newry City and Glenavon at the Newry Showgrounds was postponed