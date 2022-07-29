Cliftonville eyeing up move for Northern Ireland and Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside

It is understood that Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin is considering a move for the 24-year-old, who was called into the Northern Ireland squad last year.

Luke McNicholas performed brilliantly for the Solitude outfit last season but he has since returned to Sligo Rovers from his loan spell in north Belfast.

To bridge that gap, Cliftonville signed Fynn Talley on loan from Brighton in June and are now thinking about adding Gartside for the new season.

McLaughlin has already made a number of astute signings in the summer and is hoping to build on last term’s brilliant campaign when the Reds finished runners-up to Linfield in the League title race and won the League Cup.

Gartside joined Derry in 2018 from Watford, the same year he contracted a life threatening heart condition, but he has since made a full recovery and his ability is well respected in Irish football, playing at Under-17, Under-19 level and Under-21 level for Northern Ireland and producing fine performances for the Brandywell club.

Meanwhile, Derry have confirmed the signing of defender Mark Connolly on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dundee United.

The 30-year old, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Dundalk, comes in as a replacement for Eoin Toal, who joined Bolton Wanderers from the Candystripes last week.