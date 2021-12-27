Cliftonville fans will play ‘big role’ in north Belfast derby while Crusaders face another Covid battle

Paddy McLaughlin makes no secret of the fact he is relishing his first festive derby at Solitude.

The Cliftonville boss oversaw a defeat of Crusaders at Seaview in 2019 and, with last year’s north Belfast dust-up postponed until January — when it was eventually played behind closed doors — McLaughlin will today sample an overdue taste of the occasion on home soil.

“I remember our win in front of a big crowd two years ago and what an atmosphere,” recalls the Reds chief.

“Our fans were unbelievable and that was at Seaview. If that’s what they’re like away from home, I’m looking forward to this one because they’ve been superb right throughout the season for us. They’ve played a huge part and I hope they know that.

“I’m hoping — in fact, no, I’m not hoping — I know for a fact they’ll play a big role for this game. Joe Gormley always says it in the changing room, ‘open the gates up and let them in’ because the more fans we have, the better we play so that’s my attitude as well — open the gates and let them in.”

While the Cliftonville hierarchy haven’t quite resorted to such measures, all tickets for the home end have been sold, so McLaughlin and his players can look forward to backing from a bumper holiday crowd.

“We know this time of year is special for football fans because there’s usually a lot of big games that come thick and fast but the derbies are the ones they all look forward to, no matter who they support,” adds McLaughlin.

“It’s a big deal for players and everybody else involved, too.

“You want to win every game you play no matter when it is, but the derbies at Christmas have some extra importance attached to them and there’s no getting away from that.

“Having so many supporters behind us will be great and, especially after last year when the north Belfast derby was played behind closed doors, it makes the occasion even more special and gives everyone involved something more to look forward to.”

As Cliftonville keep fingers crossed that they’ll be able to maintain their perfect Premiership form at Solitude this season, Crusaders are simply hoping they can find enough players to field a team after another Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The Crues’ midweek encounter with Glenavon was postponed as a precaution and it’s understood the Shore Road club have considered making representations to the NI Football League to have this afternoon’s match rearranged too.

“Players have just dropped like flies,” explains manager Stephen Baxter.

“At one point, we had 10 of the first-team squad, plus five of the Under-20 squad out. They train with the first team throughout the week.

“Even some of the guys who previously had Covid have taken it again.

“It would be fair to say that football hasn’t been a priority for a lot of people at the club over the past week or so.

“We’ve had no preparation at all for such a big festive occasion.”