Cliftonville for the league title? Why that’s ‘crazy talk’ for manager Paddy McLaughlin

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes league leaders Cliftonville are title contenders. Linfield counterpart David Healy says the same. But the boss at Solitude, Paddy McLaughlin, doesn’t see it that way insisting that full-time outfits like the ‘Big Two’, Larne and Crusaders remain the teams to beat.

McLaughlin has his team purring right now, unbeaten with 17 points from 21, the last of which was gained on Friday, coming from behind to draw 1-1 with champions Linfield courtesy of a Joe Gormley goal.

Cliftonville were not overawed and gave as good as they got at Windsor Park to stay out in front.

Asked about a title challenge, McLaughlin stated: “I wouldn’t be playing it safe but I would be realistic and I don’t think we are in a position to be talking about league titles.

“Our squad is brilliant in its quality and nobody wants to drop out of the team because it could be a while before you get back into it but over the course of a season you need squads that the full-time clubs have. They have a massive advantage.

“If you aren’t full-time it is going to be difficult to win a league. We are just happy we are up there with the leading pack and as long as we stay there for as long as possible you never know where it can take you. In terms of winning leagues though I wouldn’t want to be talking crazy like that.”

Record goalscorer Gormley, injured for half of last season, has been superb after another summer of speculation when several other clubs were keen to sign him.

McLaughlin said: “I had a brief conversation with Joe in the summer when the rumours and stories were going round as they tend to do at that time.

“I asked him if he knew anything about it and he told me ‘No’ and he wanted to stay and that was as far as the conversation went.

“The stories went on through the window but we were confident that when Joe gave his word he wouldn’t break it and he didn’t and he is doing what he does best, scoring goals. He’s the man when you are up against it and need something special.”

◊In tonight’s Eventsec North West Cup Semi-Finals, Ballinamallard United will take on Institute and Dergview meet Limavady United. Both games kick-off at 8.00pm