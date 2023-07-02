Cliftonville handed home tie in All-Island Cup semi-final draw

Cliftonville Ladies hopes of being crowned as the first all-Ireland women's football champions have been given a boost after they were handed a home draw in the semi-finals.

The current Women's Premiership champions will face Cork City in the last four of the Avenir All-Island Sports Cup after the Leesiders knocked out the Reds' north-Belfast neighbours Crusaders Strikers.

Cliftonville are Northern Ireland's sole representatives in the semi-finals after Glentoran Women's 3-2 defeat o Shamrock Rovers sent Wexford Youths through. They will meet Galway United in the other semi-final tie, both due to be played on Saturday July 8.