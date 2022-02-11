Cliftonville ‘happy enough to be keeping out of the way’ in title race as Glentoran and Linfield prepare for top two battle

Let the top pair slug it out, says McLaughlin

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is happy to stay in the slipstream of the top two and see where it takes them over the next couple of months.

With Tuesday morning leaders Glentoran dropping two points at Portadown, allowing Linfield to go above them on goal difference, the Reds’ victory at Carrick Rangers on the same night moved them within four points of the summit.

“It’s good watching the Big Two battling it out for the title and we’re happy enough keeping out of the way,” said McLaughlin. “We’ll just try and stay in there for as long as we can, you never know what will happen.

“But you would fully expect the race to be between the Big Two. Their resources and finances are in place, they have everything they need and we are just happy to play along and stay on their coat-tails as long as we can.

“We still have to play them and they will be big games when they come around but we have a lot of fixtures before then and no bigger than Coleraine on Saturday so that’s what we are concentrating on at the minute.”

Oran Kearney’s side visit to Solitude tomorrow is the first of three games in the next month between the teams with an Irish Cup quarter-final and the League Cup final all upcoming, but McLaughlin is taking them one at a time.

“They’ll all be tough games, Coleraine have been a good side for a long time, big Oran has done a brilliant job for the last few years so this will be no different,” added the Reds boss.

“All the games will have their own importance but right now Saturday is the big one and that’s what we are focused on and it’s important we get a result to stay in contention with the leading pack. So far, the boys have responded to that every week.”

Their latest victory underlined the strength in depth McLaughlin has at his disposal with Joe Gormley and Chris Curran starting the game at Carrick on the bench, alongside Rory Hale who made a quicker than expected return and although he was not used in midweek, it gives the manager yet another option tomorrow.

“It shows how competitive the squad is,” McLaughlin admitted. “But we are going to need everyone over the next few weeks and everybody knows that. There will be disappointments for players not involved but as long as they stick together, you never know where it can take us.”

One player who cannot be left out at the moment is Ronan Doherty who scored a rare goal in last Saturday’s Irish Cup win against Carrick and then followed up with two more in the Premiership victory.

“We challenged him to add goals to his game, we all know how good a footballer he is and how he likes to get involved in the game but if he wants to take his game to the next level, he has to add goals,” enthused McLaughlin. “If he continues to do that on a consistent basis, he is definitely in contention to be up there with the top players in the division. He is so modest he will be embarrassed to be told that but it’s true.”

The only concern for the manager after Tuesday’s 3-2 victory, when Gormley scored the decisive third, was the goals conceded.

“Very disappointing goals,” he said. “A couple of cross balls into the box which we didn’t deal with, and that’s not like us, we are normally really good at that, especially from set pieces. We haven’t been leaking goals from set-pieces all season so that’s something we’ll work on but delighted to come out on the right end of a five-goal thriller.

“Having lost a two-goal lead against Ballymena recently, it was a mental scar but to come through that and get a result, hopefully that will put that to bed.”