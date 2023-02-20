Cliftonville have no choice but to pick ourselves up, declares Declan O’Hara

Cliftonville assistant manager Declan O’Hara insists there is little time to dwell on Saturday’s defeat to Larne as the big games just keep on coming.

The Reds went to Inver Park with only goal difference keeping them off the top of Danske Bank Premiership table, but they left with a 2-1 defeat and a red card on what turned out to be a disappointing day.

O’Hara, however, declared attention will quickly turn to another epic battle in the race for the title when Glentoran come to Solitude next weekend.

With nine games still to go, O’Hara and co are far from throwing the towel in as they aim to utilise last season’s expecience of taking the title race to the wire.

“We have to be ready because Glentoran is going to be massive,” said O’Hara.

“It’s where we want to be though. There was a full house at Larne and there will be a full house on Saturday, so those are the games you want to be involved in.

“We’ll get back to work this week. We’ll assess things, we’ll watch the videos and all focus will be on Glentoran.

“There’s a long way to go. There’s 27 points to play for and we all know this League is crazy at the minute and anyone can win it.

“We’re delighted to be where we are, but we’re not finished yet. We want to go to the last day like we did last year.

“We’re here to push ourselves as much as we can, so we’re not ready to go away.”

Cliftonville were lacklustre in a first-half which saw them trailing to Leroy Millar’s well-placed finish. In truth, it could have been more in an opening period largely dominated by the table toppers.

The visitors came out fired up in the second-half, with O’Hara admitting they got a ‘rocket’ at the break.

Their cause was further hampered by Jamie McDonagh’s second yellow card of the game, with referee Raymond Crangle adjudging the former Derry City and Glentoran midfielder to have dived in the box.

Andy Ryan looked like he wrapped up the points for the home side, before Jonny Addis produced a striker’s finish to make it a nervy last eight minutes.

“The boys needed a rocket,” O’Hara admitted when asked about what was said at half-time.

“Our boys normally react after a telling off and, to be fair, they did that when we were trying to get back into it in the second-half.

“Unfortunately, after the sending off, Larne go up and score and it’s then a massive task for us.”

Reflecting on the game, O’Hara also conceded that goalscorer Addis could well have got even more than the one strike he produced on the day.

“Jonny could have had a hat-trick in the end,” O’Hara quipped.

“He’s had a header at the start of the second-half and then another one before the goal he did score.

“You’re always going to get a chance in football, especially with the quality of delivery we have coming into the box and big centre halves we have coming up from the back.

“At the end of the day, did we do enough to win the game? Probably not.”

Larne: Ferguson, Want (Watson 89), Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Gordon 73), Millar, Glynn (Kelly 73), Cosgrove, Ryan (O’Neill 89). Unused subs: Pardington, Kearns, Maguire.

Cliftonville: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Parkhouse (C Curran 81), McDonagh, Lowe, R Doherty, Casey (Gormley 63), Ronan Hale, Coates (Turner 81), Moore (Traynor 29). Unused subs: G Doherty, R Curran, Robinson.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Leroy Millar

Match rating: 7/10