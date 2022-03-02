Cliftonville have the quality to win Irish League or Irish Cup crown this season, say club legends

Bobby Carlisle believes the Irish Cup may be more likely than the league

At this business end of the season, teams are so close to the promised land but could still end up drowning.

Only one team can win the Danske Bank Premiership, only one team can lift the Irish Cup and there are only four lucrative European places up for grabs.

The margins in this game can be very small and despite all the progress and monumental effort, a team can end up with nothing.

Attention switches to the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup quarter-finals this week and Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville remain on course to secure the first league and cup double in the club’s history.

There’s also the small matter of the BetMcLean League Cup final against Coleraine at Windsor Park on March 13.

The players and management will, quite rightly, adopt a one game at a time mentality, but you can sense the excitement building among supporters. The Irish Cup hasn’t resided at Solitude since 1979 and the quest to banish those demons continues with a last-eight clash at home to Coleraine on Friday night.

A first league championship success since 2014 is also within reach but their Big Two title rivals will take some stopping.

So, will the coming weeks bring historic success or a hard luck story for the north Belfast side?

We asked former Solitude heroes Bobby Carlisle and Marty Tabb whether the slick Reds will rewrite the history books.

Carlisle won the Ulster Footballer of the Year award in 1984 while he was at Cliftonville and is regarded by some as the Reds’ greatest ever goalkeeper.

During 22 golden years in Irish League football, he played for Linfield, Larne, Ards, Portadown, Glenavon and Newry before ending his career with a memorable spell at Solitude that lasted almost a decade.

“At this moment, I think Glentoran will be very difficult to beat because of the squad they have,” said Carlisle.

“Nobody would ever write off Linfield but because of my involvement with Cliftonville my heart says the Reds win it. I think they are good enough to win it, they just don’t have the same squad as the Big Two.

“If they can run injury free from now until the end of the season, the league title could come back to Solitude and that’s not me putting the scud on them. I would like to see them get it, I think they could get it but they are up against it because the other two clubs are well run and have bigger squads, but boy would I love to see Cliftonville do it.

“A first ever league and cup double would be a remarkable achievement and you have to say no one would relish playing them in a one-off game.

“Cliftonville are set up for one-off games and they are more likely to win the cup in my view. They are formidable, especially at home. The back four look so solid and the midfield work well together. The frontmen put every defender under pressure and I like the modern system they play.

“I don’t think they will win both the league and cup as that’s a heck of a thing to do but they have a slightly better chance of winning the cup.”

Former Portadown favourite Carlisle says he has huge respect for the Reds’ title rivals.

“The Big Two have bigger budgets and Glentoran possibly have the biggest squad that has been assembled in the Irish League,” he added.

“When the Glens go out against most teams the guys on the bench would probably be automatic choices for teams they are playing against.

“Good management is managing all of your resources. If you can keep the squad together you have to say well done to the manager. I always said the best run club was Linfield, they do everything sensibly and they brought Pat Fenlon in to introduce a full-time model.

“But I’ve been to a number of games and I can honestly say Cliftonville are playing as well as anyone.

“If a team can send out their best XI and leave Joe Gormley on the bench, that indicates what they have.

“At the back they probably have the greatest snip any club has picked up in recent years in Jonny Addis.”

No-nonsense centre-back Tabb tasted title success with the Reds in 1998 and also lifted the Floodlit Cup, County Antrim Shield and Charity Shield before lifting the 2003 League Cup as manager of the club.

“It’s great to see them up there competing, though they won’t get carried away,” said Tabb, who made 396 appearances for Cliftonville and still turns out for Northern Ireland veteran teams.

“I always like to see them doing well and as a former Coleraine player as well their League Cup final is another game of big interest.

“It’s disrespectful to write off Cliftonville even though Paddy and the boys won’t mind it. That would take the pressure off them but the trophies are there to be won. I hope they can win something.

“If you are up there at this time of the season, you have a chance.”

Tabb, who was part of the first ever Reds side to play in the Champions League, accepts the Big Two will be hard to sweep aside.

“I think the Glens have done very well, but Cliftonville also as they aren’t a full-time operation,” he added. “The Reds are hanging in there and it’s great to see a part-time side producing with a great squad of players. They have a great spirit and togetherness and if you don’t have everyone pulling together it doesn’t work.

“The boys have a desire to win games and if you don’t have that you have nothing.

“Don’t talk to me about the Irish Cup! We’ve had opportunities which weren’t taken and it’s tough because you get one chance to deliver. I was convinced we would have beaten Portadown but the final didn’t happen.

“There’s no reason why Cliftonville cannot win trophies this season, as long as the players have belief. We showed resilience and the current team is showing character too.

“You can have good players and managers but you must show real desire to win a league title.”