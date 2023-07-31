Cliftonville hit Crusaders for six in County Antrim decider to keep treble hopes alive

Cliftonville Ladies 6 Crusaders Strikers 0

Winning a cup Final is one thing. Winning in style just makes it even sweeter.

Eight years after their last knockout success, Cliftonville Ladies put on a show as they lifted the Women’s County Antrim Cup.

The goals flowed as much as the post-match champagne, six of them in fact, with Crusaders Strikers not living up to their moniker as they drew a blank against their north Belfast rivals.

The contrast between the Reds’ performance in the All-Island Cup Final Sunday week ago and this decider was stark – in the final third anyway.

In that 1-0 defeat to Galway United, Cliftonville were good on the ball and dominated possession but couldn’t break down their southern opponents.

There were no such issues against a Crusaders defence that struggled to cope with deliveries from wide as well as the movement from the Cliftonville front players.

The warning signs had already been there from those wide deliveries in the opening minutes. Kirsty McGuinness hit the crossbar from the left wing and her sister Caitlin diverted another cross onto the far post. Only seven minutes had passed by that stage.

It was little surprise, then, that the Reds took the lead on 12 minutes thanks to a delivery from wide, Danielle Maxwell catching out the entire Crusaders defence when she sent the ball straight into the net from a left-wing corner.

Maxwell again created the danger when Cliftonville doubled their lead 12 minutes later, helped by Caitlin McGuinness. The latter played a great ball down the right for the former and the unfortunate Lisa Armour diverted Maxwell’s low cross past the stranded Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Every corner or cross caused problems for the Strikers and it all happened again when the third goal arrived on 31 minutes as Hannah Doherty delivered the corner from the right and Fi Morgan made it look easy when she rose unmarked and powered home a header from close range.

Crusaders needed to weather the storm and strike next to have any chance of getting back into the game.

Jessica Rea tested Rachel Norney from distance – as did Amy McGivern a few minutes later – but in between another cross, this time from Maxwell, caused havoc, Kirsty McGuiness pulled the ball back at the far post into the path of Marissa Callaghan and she produced a sweet right-foot chip that beat the displaced Harvey-Clifford.

At 4-0 to the good at half time, Cliftonville could have taken the foot off the gas, but they showed straight away at the start of the second half they weren’t about to let up – when they sense blood, this team goes for the kill.

Caitlin McGuinness, so often the beneficiary of crosses from her sister, was the provider this time, playing a beautiful low cross from the right for Kirsty to power home at the far post.

Armour headed a free kick off the line, Maxwell hit the post as the onslaught continued and answers to the problems caused by those wide balls were still missing.

The flow only stopped after Morgan poked home from close range after a free kick with 24 minutes to go.

A domestic clean sweep is still on the cards for Cliftonville and on this form it will be hard to stop that.

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Norney, O McGuinness (Anderson 86), Burrows (Davis 86), Morgan, Doherty, McDaniel, Finnegan (Shaw 71), Callaghan (Campbell 86 mins), Maxwell (Markey 76), C McGuinness, K McGuinness. Unused subs: Bradley, Reilly, Anderson, Campbell.

CRUSADERS STRIKERS: Harvey-Clifford, McLarne, Chalmers (Mann 52), Hamilton, Armour, Otter (Johnston 64), McGivern, McNeill (Caldwell 64), Rea (Redmond 52), Beggs, McCann (Morgan 74). Unused subs: Nelson, McVarnock.

Referee: Neil Gillespie

Player of the match: Danielle Maxwell

Match rating: 8/10