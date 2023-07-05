Cliftonville hit Linfield for six to set-up League Cup Final with Sion Swifts

Cliftonville Ladies’ clean sweep dream remains on after they breezed into the Final of the Women’s Premiership League Cup.

The Reds hit Linfield Ladies for six to book their place in the decider, where they will be on something of a revenge mission after holders Sion Swifts Ladies beat Crusaders Strikers 1-0 to ensure their defence of the trophy continues.

Six different players scored for the Reds, with Toni Leigh Finnegan, Marissa Callaghan, Caitlin McGuinness, Abbie Magee, Fi Morgan and Vicky Carleton all netting.

Sion Swifts, meanwhile, had last year’s final heroine Cora Chambers to thank for the only goal in their win over Crusaders.

After playing plenty of neat football around the box without creating clear-cut opportunities Cliftonville finally made the breakthrough on 19 minutes from a more direct route, although with some style attached.

They were awarded a free kick in a central area 25 yards out after Carleton had been impeded. Finnegan stepped and smashed a shot that flew into the top corner. It was almost as if she knew she would score as the midfielder simply walked away without celebrating before being surrounded by jubilant team-mates.

The Reds were celebrating again within just eight minutes when their grip on what up to them had been a close encounter tightened considerable. Carleton was involved again, miscuing an effort from close range, but there was no such problem with Callaghan’s finishing as she ticked the ball into the net as it ran to her at the back post.

Linfield might have found a way back into the game late in the first half had Halliday been more accurate with a shot that Rachel Norney had to reach high to keep out of the net, but comeback hopes were effectively killed off five minutes before half time.

Callaghan was provider this time, sending Caitlin McGuinness through one-on-one with Lauren Currie and as offside claims were raised she ignored the calls and kept her cool to slot the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

There was no evidence that the Reds were going to take their foot off the gas and stroll through the second half in second gear as they extended their lead to 4-0 just six minutes after the break – again with a thunderbolt finish, this time from the boot of Abbie Magee.

She made her way forward from the right-back position and after weaving past a couple of challenges she let fly with a shot that crashed off the underside of the bar and bounced over the line.

Although It was merely a consolation effort Linfield maintained the high standard of finishing when they got onto the scoresheet on 54 minutes, Halliday showing her class when she cut in from the left and curled a sweet shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Cliftonville still had more to give though and completed their six-hit with two more goals in the final 20 minutes, with more further examples of fine finishing.

Morgan powered home a header from Finnegan’s floated free kick on 71 minutes and 10 minutes from time Carleton stepped up to net from the spot after she had been fouled inside the box.