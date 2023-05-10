Cliftonville hold on to see off Coleraine and move on to European Play-Off Final

Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 1

First-half goals from Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty set the Reds on course to face Glentoran at The Oval this weekend and, even though Matthew Shevlin reduced the arrears in the final quarter, it’s the north Belfast team — who have defeated the Glens in three previous Play-Off Finals — whose season extends into one last outing.

Having kept certain players in reserve for their final outings of the regular Danske Bank Premiership season, it was no surprise to see both sides make a number of changes for this return to key action.

Cliftonville interim boss Declan O’Hara — who was forced to contend without Rory Hale following the midfielder’s red card against Linfield a week-and-a-half earlier — made six changes to his line-up.

Levi Ives returned to a starting berth following another lengthy stint out injured, while there were also recalls for Jonny Addis, Kris Lowe, Ronan Hale and both Chris and Ryan Curran as David Parkhouse, Jamie McDonagh, Colin Coates and recently-crowned Ulster Young Footballer of the Year Sean Moore dropped to the bench.

Bannsiders chief Oran Kearney, meanwhile, listed four amendments from the line-up that defeated champions Larne last time out.

Back game goalkeeper Gareth Deane, the influential Lyndon Kane, former Reds defender Conor McDermott and Andy Scott — who opened his goal account for the club when the teams last locked horns at the beginning of last month — while Stephen Lowry retained his place at the end of an injury-ravaged last 12 months.

To argue that the teams knew each other inside out would be something of an understatement given that this was their seventh meeting of the season and 13th since August 2021.

Their four most recent engagements with one another — all of which were also staged at Solitude — had finished 2-2, with each side registering a penalty shootout success alongside a brace of Premiership points.

Their clashes at The Showgrounds this term had, meanwhile, finished 3-1 to the Bannsiders and 4-2 to the Reds, meaning that not even their overall head-to-head goal difference could separate them ahead of what was the very definition of a perfectly balanced battle.

Many of their recent encounters in north Belfast had topped and tailed along a familiar pattern, with one side taking advantage of an individual error to claim an early lead before a last-minute goal changed the complexion of the tie — and this latest showdown was just four minutes old before the deadlock was broken; Joe Gormley cutting the ball back for Curran to lash home.

Gormley was next to try his luck with a 19th minute effort that Deane was able to field comfortably but the Coleraine goalkeeper will have a long summer reflecting on the error that led to Cliftonville doubling their advantage just 60 seconds later.

When Ronan Hale flicked Jonny Addis’ long ball forward into Doherty’s path, the midfielder looked to be teeing himself up for a powerful blast on goal but wasn’t able to catch the effort with quite the level of force he had anticipated — though it still proved enough to get the better of Deane, who uncharacteristically misjudged what had looked a straightforward gather.

The keeper made no mistake in grasping a low drive from Chris Gallagher before the Bannsiders came close to reducing the arrears when Lee Lynch’s corner was met by a forceful header from Stephen O’Donnell, who would have found the net had he planted his attempt anywhere other than straight at Nathan Gartside.

Jonny Addis did well to cut out a dangerous Lyndon Kane cross on 39 minutes but, from the resulting Lynch set play, the visitors again went close when Lowry’s volley was deflected onto the bar.

A clever corner routine almost saw the Reds go 3-0 ahead in the second-half but, having met Hale’s fierce delivery, Luke Turner was unable to keep his header the right side of the crossbar.

Coleraine set up an intriguing finale when the ever-alert Shevlin showed supreme hunger to head home on 72 minutes and the remainder of the game was essentially defence versus attack as Cliftonville held on for dear life.

Aside from a breakaway ending with Gormley sending a tame shot straight at the keeper, the Reds lived dangerously at times and, with virtually everyone in the ground bracing themselves for yet another 2-2 draw between the teams, Cliftonville heaved a sigh of relief when Shevlin was unable to convert from an acute angle after ghosting in behind Gartside.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, C Curran, R Curran (Moore 73), Lowe, R Doherty (Coates 84), Gormley (Rocks 78), Turner, Ronan Hale.

Unused subs: G Doherty, Parkhouse, McDonagh, Traynor.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, Lowry (O’Mahony 69), Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch (McCrudden 46), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (Fyfe 88).

Unused subs: Gallagher, McKendry, Farren, Devine.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Chris Curran

Match rating: 7/10