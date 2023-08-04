Cliftonville: Jim Magilton impressed by Reds youngsters

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton is excited about being back in the dugout with Cliftonville

Jim Magilton says he has relished getting his teeth back into the cut and thrust of management as he prepares for his first foray into the Sports Direct Premiership.

The new Cliftonville boss has enjoyed five weeks of pre-season training with his players and explains that educating himself on the youngsters coming through the club’s ranks has added an extra layer of personal excitement for the forthcoming campaign.

“Every single player’s application has been excellent since day one and I couldn’t be critical of any of them for everything they’ve given me,” says the 52-times capped former Northern Ireland midfielder.

“Obviously I knew the majority of the players anyway from watching Irish League football and the bits and pieces of punditry that I’ve done over the years but it’s been really interesting coming in and finding out about some of the younger lads and seeing what they’re all about.

“Jack Berry and Shea Kearney have done really well in our friendlies; Stephen McGuinness has impressed in a couple of roles and then you have the likes of young Michael Morgan who we’ll be keeping an eye on during his loan deal with Ballyclare.

“There’s a good academy at the club and there are always going to be kids who you maybe don’t know a whole lot about when you come in as a new manager but I have to say I’ve been pleasantly surprised by what I’ve seen from them. They’ll give me extra options as we go into the new season.”

Magilton’s appointment at Cliftonville ends more than a decade without the Belfast man occupying a traditional club managerial role.

Since leaving Melbourne Victory in 2012 — when he was succeeded by an up-and-coming talent by the name of Ange Postecoglou — the ex-Southampton star assumed a director’s position with the Irish Football Association and bossed Northern Ireland’s Under-21s before an upstairs role at Dundalk led to an interim spell in charge at Oriel Park.

Now, however, the former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers supremo is lapping up every second of his return to day-to-day management with the Reds and is stirred by the prospect of working alongside assistant Gerard Lyttle and strength and conditioning coach Ricky McCann.

Lyttle was himself in charge of Cliftonville for a year-and-a-half following Tommy Breslin’s resignation in 2015, while international fitness coach McCann — who worked on Breslin’s backroom team when the Reds won consecutive Premiership titles a decade ago — quit his position at Linfield to return to Solitude this summer.

“It’s important for any manager to have the right people around him off the pitch,” adds Magilton.

“Gerard and Ricky are people I’ve worked with before and people I have a lot of faith in. I feel that we as a management team can get the best out of one another and, in turn, the players, which we hope will translate into getting positive performances and results on the pitch.

“Gerard has had managerial and coaching jobs at various levels and, while Ricky is spoken about as being a specialist in strength, conditioning and fitness, he’s also a great coach as well.

“He works with the Northern Ireland team and I spoke to Michael O’Neill about bringing him on board. Michael couldn’t have spoken any more highly of him and said that Ricky had taught him things and helped make him a better coach, which is exactly what any manager wants from his staff.

“We’re in this job to entertain. We want to entertain our fans and send them home happy by winning matches. Having coaches who can push one another and push the players will hopefully help us achieve that.”