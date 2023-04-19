Cliftonville job will be demanding but an exciting challenge, says club legend Marty Tabb

Paddy McLaughlin has walked away from his position as Cliftonville boss

Marty Tabb believes Paddy McLaughlin will be a hard act to follow at Cliftonville

Cliftonville legend Marty Tabb says the Reds manager’s job is still one of the most prestigious roles in Irish League football but also one of the most demanding.

The north Belfast side are looking to appoint a new full-time manager as part of a new hybrid model — with some of their players also going full-time — and have appointed Declan O’Hara as interim boss.

Paddy McLaughlin stepped down as manager on Monday night and is expected to be named as Ruaidhri Higgins’ assistant at Derry City.

While former Reds defender O’Hara takes control of the wheel ahead of the final two Premiership games and the Play-Offs for a European place, the hunt for a new long-term full-time boss is on.

Tabb made 396 appearances for Cliftonville before his appointment as manager in the summer of 2002.

He took charge for 90 matches across two seasons and steered the Reds to a first League Cup success in the 2003 Final against Larne at Windsor Park.

The former Coleraine defender says the Solitude post is an exciting challenge for any ambitious manager.

“Paddy was perfect for the club and he will be a hard act to follow,” argued Tabb.

“The club doesn’t need to rush into a decision.

“Plenty of boys will be keen on the job because it’s an exciting challenge at a big club with fantastic support, very knowledgeable and understanding.

“The fans want to see a good style of football and competitive team.

“They fell at the last hurdle in last season’s title race but it’s difficult to compete.

“If you haven’t the most financial resources, the challenge is massive.

“That is what football is about. The club had a golden era with Marty (Quinn) and Tommy (Breslin), managers who got the best out of the players. At least they are competing in a tough League.

“I never put (Crusaders boss) Stephen Baxter down as managerial material and now he’s the longest-serving manager in world football. Huge credit to them for his long service and success.”

Tabb was pleased to see his old club Larne win a first ever Premiership title. The former Donegal Celtic boss had a short spell as caretaker manager of the Invermen.

“In recent times the European money has come in and has helped raise the standards,” he added. “Solitude was a bog on one side and Sahara on the other, you had to adapt to each part of the pitch, but now the new surface makes life easier for the players.

“I was down at Larne for a while and they have struggled. They are a big football town and it’s good to see a new team win the League. The money has gone into the stadium and academy which is great to see and it gives the club and town a lift.”

On O’Hara’s new role, the club stated: “Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Declan O’Hara has been appointed interim manager.

“Declan has already taken over the responsibilities with the first training session held yesterday following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin. All at Solitude will give Declan our full support in his new role.

“The club are now undertaking the process of appointing a permanent, full-time manager.

“Cliftonville FC had already commenced the move towards a new model with our ambition to put a hybrid system in place which will balance the needs of full-time footballers alongside those players who pursue other careers along with football.

“It is our intention that the new manager will be central to that process along with taking a strategic overview of all football at the club.

“While this process continues, we know that supporters will give Declan and the team their full backing.”