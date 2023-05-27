Cliftonville join Glentoran at the summit after Caitlin McGuinness’ double

Faultless Cliftonville Ladies chalked up another victory and a sixth successive clean sheet to move back level with Glentoran Women at the top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership ahead of a huge clash between the top two next week,

The defending champions defeated Lisburn Ladies 3-0 to stretch their 100% start to the season as they and the Glens match each other point for point in what is already shaping up to be an enthralling title race.

Linfield Women, meanwhile, continued their winning streak since losing to Cliftonville in their opening game of the season, recording a fifth victory in a row with a 4-0 success over Larne Women.

After losing their last two games, Sion Swifts Ladies got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Crusaders Strikers, just the Crues’ second defeat of the campaign.

Despite a much-changed line up — Abbie Magee, Louise McDaniel, Danielle Maxwell and Kirsty McGuinness dropped to the bench, while Claire Shaw was handed a first start for the club — the Reds had the job done by half-time, with all three goals coming in the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

Caitlin McGuinness hit the first two, giving Cliftonville the lead after only eight minutes.

She struck again midway through the first half to double the advantage and take her tally for the season to eight goals in just six matches.

Hannah Doherty continued her goalscoring streak from left-back with the third just before the half-time whistle and they were able to coast to victory in the second period.

Linfield scored twice in each half to win comfortably at Inver Park.

The Blues seized the initiative when Sienna Leckey volleyed home the opener after just eight minutes.

Emily Reid latched onto a cross from the left and finished from close range to make it 2-0 with 19 minutes gone.

Five minutes into the second half, Carla Devine made it three for the Blues with a driven shot into the net when the ball broke to her after a scramble in the goalmouth and Rachel Kerr then netted the fourth with a strike from the edge of the box which went into the net via a deflection.

Cora Chambers was on target for Sion Swifts

Sion Swifts took just three minutes to open the scoring against Crusaders through Teegan Lynch.

Cora Chambers grabbed their second of the game 10 minutes before half-time and the Strabane-based outfit secured their victory on 66 minutes when Lauren Haynes netted her second goal of the season to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Results: Larne Women 0 Linfield Ladies 4, Lisburn Ladies 0 Cliftonville Ladies 3, Sion Swifts Ladies 3 Crusaders Strikers 0.