Cliftonville Ladies could see double dream shattered as eligibility issues threaten Women’s Challenge Cup bid

Cliftonville could lose their place in the Women's Challenge Cup due to a player eligibility issue

Cliftonville Ladies’ dreams of winning a historic league and cup double could be ruined by a registration error.

The runaway Women’s Premiership leaders are facing potential expulsion from the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup as the Irish FA investigates whether the Reds fielded not just one, but two ineligible players in last week’s Quarter-Final victory over Linfield Ladies.

Recent signings Nicole Adams and Hannah Doherty featured in the game and there are question marks over whether Cliftonville had registered them in time to play in the competition.

The alleged issue surrounds different dates by which players have to be registered to be eligible for the Irish Cup when compared to the summer transfer window closing.

Women’s Challenge Cup Rule 4e states: “A player registering with her club after July 31 in any season will not be eligible to play in this Competition.”

It is understood that while Adams and Doherty were both signed ahead of the transfer window closing in mid-August, they weren’t registered before July 31.

The IFA are in receipt of a protest from Linfield, while it is understood that Cliftonville have lodged a counter-protest on the number of substitutes listed on the Blues team-sheet.

After receiving the protests, the IFA were forced to postpone the Cup Semi-Final draw on Thursday night after the Irish FA received notice of these appeals, and there could be a knock-on effect as those matches are scheduled for next Friday, September 30.

Adams, a former Linfield player, produced two outstanding saves in the match while Cliftonville were 1-0 and then 2-0 ahead, and without those the final score of 7-1 to the Reds could have been very different. Doherty came on as a substitute in the second half.

It will now be up to the Women’s Challenge Cup committee to decide on the matter and at present it looks like the last-four showdowns will be delayed.

This latest eligibility issue will raise further questions over the Comet system that clubs across Northern Ireland use to register players and upload their teams for all competitions under the IFA and Northern Ireland Football League banners and many below that, right down to youth football.

Last season Glentoran were kicked out of the Irish Cup after fielding Joe Crowe in their Quarter-Final clash with Newry City, when they were under the impression that he was eligible to play and the Comet system didn’t flag up that he was still under suspension.

He had been deemed to only have served two games of a three-match suspension with the club’s second string as he wasn’t eligible to play in one of the games.

Individual competition rules and registration dates aren’t recognised by the system and it seems that is what also caught out Cliftonville as well as the Glens.

Both Cliftonville and Linfield were contacted for comment.