Cliftonville Ladies create history as 12 players sign professional deals

The Reds won the Women’s Danske Bank Premiership last season

Women’s Premiership champions Cliftonville Ladies have made history and sent out a major statement of intent ahead of the new season — and next campaign too.

The Reds have become the first club in Northern Ireland to announce the signing of female players on professional contracts since the new era of the women’s game dawned last month, securing the services of 12 members of the squad who helped them bring the first League title to Solitude, with 10 of them boasting senior international caps.

The club have gone the extra mile for the talented dozen too, handing out two-year deals to the end of the 2024 season.

All six Cliftonville players who were in the Northern Ireland squad at last summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 Finals have turned pro. International captain Marissa Callaghan has been joined by McGuinness sisters Caitlin and Kirsty, Abbie Magee, Kelsie Burrows and Louise McDaniel.

Four other internationals have also committed their immediate futures. Danielle Maxwell and Vicky Carleton, who scored the decisive goal that clinched the League title for the Reds last October, were struck by injuries that robbed them of a chance to go to the Euros and Toni-Leigh Finnegan didn’t make the cut for the 23-player panel.

Yasmin White had been involved in the early qualifiers before she moved from Glentoran Women to the Reds.

The age range of the newly-signed pros is a clear indication of the club’s dedication to building for the future, with 10 of them aged between 19 and 26-years-old — only Kirsty McGuinness (28) and Callaghan (37) are older.

The youngest of the pack, Fi Morgan, is hotly tipped to be capped in the very near future after being included in the squad for the final game of last year, the 1-0 friendly win over Italy, and Hannah Doherty makes up the dozen.

As well as preparing to kick off the new season at the end of next month, the Reds can look forward to the glamour of Women’s Champions League football in late summer.