Cliftonville Ladies don’t need new faces to retain Premiership title: Vicky Carleton

Vicky Carleton is warning the rest of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership to be on red alert as Cliftonville Ladies prepare to defend their crown.

The midfielder, who scored the goal that clinched the title for the Solitude side last October, is also putting her team-mates on guard as she is determined that nobody is going to take her place in the starting line-up without a fight.

Carleton is one of 13 players to put pen to paper on the first ever professional contracts with the club as a new era of women’s football breaks in Northern Ireland.

Like most others throughout the League, outside of Glentoran Women who have brought in Emily Wilson and Demi Vance, the Reds haven’t made marquee signings.

That isn’t a problem, according to Carleton.

“People expect changes within teams and there hasn’t been much change in any of the squads in the League, but us not signing anyone doesn’t mean anything,” said Carleton.

“We have a very, very strong team and everyone knows that — that is probably part of the reason why nobody wants to join us, because they don’t want to take on the competition that there is to be in the starting line-up.

“We are all prepared and the starting XI plus maybe some of our kids are stepping up again this year.”

Carleton experienced mixed emotions on the night that Cliftonville won the League for the first time in their history. She didn’t make the team for the north Belfast derby at Crusaders Strikers but reacted in the best possible way, stepping off the bench to score the biggest goal in the club’s history.

“Everybody is fighting for a starting position. You go into the changing room and you don’t know if you are going to start or not,” she said. “It happened to me twice last year and I am determined not to let it happen this year, so I am fighting for my spot as well as everybody else.

“I have just been trying to push myself in training and doing my own sessions too.

“I have quite a lot of spare time so I have been using it wisely and I think I am ready for the season, I am ready to compete for my starting spot.”

So good were the Reds last season that even Shania Twain would have been impressed. A 12-match winning streak from the start of the season to late September laid the foundations for their historic League win.

That will be tough to emulate, particularly with 2020 and 2021 champions Glentoran determined to get their name on the trophy again and boosted by the signings of Vance and Wilson.

Glens captain Jessica Foy said: “It’s massive for us. Demi is a Glentoran player, she went off and got experience elsewhere playing professionally, so for us to learn from her when she has come back in is fantastic.

“Hopefully it will push us on to another level from last year and Emily Wilson was always a player who caused us great difficulty when she was playing against us and probably one of the stand-out players in the League.

“She is definitely a big signing for us.”

Mairead McCann is one of the players Crusaders will look upon to deliver goals in Wilson’s absence and she is up for that challenge.

“Emily is a very, very good player. The club is going to miss her, she did a lot for us, but I believe that we have players in the team who can fill that gap and come together and give performances as well as she did for us last season,” said McCann.

“The goals come from the team. I scored a few myself and individually you can put the ball in the back of the net, but unless you’ve got the players to help you by creating the chances it won’t happen.”

Across the city, Linfield FC Women, who won four consecutive titles from 2016 to 2019, have different targets as they continue to bring young players through during a transitional period.

Linfield captain Ashley Hutton said: “I still think we are a year or so away from being competitive in the League because we are waiting for those six Under-19 internationals and other players to develop a bit more.

“They still need a couple more seasons under their belt, but anything can happen in Cups and I think that should be our main goal this year — a realistic one.”

Sion Swifts Ladies only lost out on goal difference in the 2019 title race. Their squad has gone through an evolution and the loss of Siobhan Higgins before she had kicked a ball is a blow, but captain Tasmin McCarter sees a confidence within her team.

“Everything is positive around the club. We’ve made some new signings and that has given us strength in depth that we didn’t have last year,” said McCarter.

“That will give us good competition for places too and it’s all looking very good.

“Everybody who has come in has gelled really well, we are always a family and that’s what we build off.”

Emily Wilson has made the move from Crusaders Strikers to Glentoran Women — © Getty Images

There is buzz in the heart of County Antrim where Ballymena United Women and Larne Ladies are preparing for their first matches after winning promotion to the top flight for the first time.

Larne striker Holly Johnston said: “It is exciting to think that we’ll be playing against a lot of international players in the Premiership.

“A bit of nerves kick in when you start to think how great they are, but deep down it’s more to do with the experience, we’re excited to play with them and play against them.”

Ballymena’s long-serving Hannah Firth said: “It feels like a big step up, there are so many great teams in the League and we are really excited to see how we fair, what’s in store for us, see what we can do and just enjoy the experience.”

Shannon Dunne has moved from Glentoran back to home-town club Derry City Women with the ambition to bring a winning mentality to the team.

“Our targets are to finish mid-table. The teams who have just come up and the two teams from last season, we’ve got to be taking points off them — and I mean full points, you can’t go away with just a point. In my opinion that’s not good enough, we’re there to take all three,” said Dunne.

“We’ve just to keep working every week, keep putting in the graft and keep going forward.”

They will also face a challenge from last campaign’s two newly-promoted teams Lisburn Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies, whose players will all have a season’s experience under their belts.

Lisburn;s Christine Clews said: “Last season was nerve-racking. It’s a massive gap from the Championship to the Premiership and we know what to expect now. We are excited now to get into it and go out and get more points than last year.

“We did well in our first year going in and we held well together.”

For Mid Ulster’s Rachel Rodgers, the lessons learned have to be taken into the new campaign.

“It was a big, big learning curve for us last season,” said Rodgers. “You have to be ready for everything. If you switch off for a second the goals go in, so it’s really, really important to stay focused, do the task ahead of you and work well as a unit.

“I enjoyed it a lot last season. It was a good challenge and as a player it is always good to challenge yourself and go up against international players, which is never easy.

“As a team we definitely learned a lot and it brought us closer together.”