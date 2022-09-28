Cliftonville Ladies kicked out of the Irish Cup for fielding ineligible players

Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup

Cliftonville Ladies have been kicked out of the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup.

The Reds’ hopes of winning a historic double have been ruined after they were found guilty of fielding two ineligible players in their Cup quarter-final win over Linfield Ladies two weeks ago.

The Irish FA Women’s Challenge Cup Committee determined that Nicole Adams and Hannah Doherty were ineligible to play in the match on September 16 which Cliftonville won 7-1.

Linfield Football Club, who made a protest, will now go into the hat for the semi-final draw after they escaped with just a fine after Cliftonville lodged an appeal of their own.

It seems that Cliftonville were caught out by the summer transfer window being shifted due to the Women’s Premiership season stopping for two months because of the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, which moved the deadline past the July 31 date by which players had to be registered for the Women’s Challenge Cup.

A statement from the Women’s Challenge Cup committee said: “In accordance with Rule 4e of the Women’s Challenge Cup Rules, a player registering with her club after 31 July in any season will not be eligible to play in the competition.

“The members of the committee noted that two Cliftonville Ladies players, Nicole Adams and Hannah Doherty, who participated in the match registered for the club on 8 August and 10 August 2022 respectively.

“The members agreed that this was a breach of Rule 4e, and in accordance with Rule 3 Cliftonville Ladies be dismissed from the competition and Linfield Ladies be reinstated.

Both clubs were deemed guilty of listing more than the permitted five substitutes for the game, but each only used three.

The committee’s statement continued: “In accordance with Rule 6b of the Women’s Challenge Cup Rules, clubs may nominate a maximum of five substitute players, from which only three substitutions shall be permitted.

“The members noted that Linfield Ladies nominated six substitutes and made three substitutions in the game.

“The members also noted that Cliftonville Ladies nominated seven substitutes and made three substitutions in the game.

“Following discussion the committee determined that both clubs had breached Rule 6b and Cliftonville FC’s protest be upheld.

“The committee also determined that both Linfield Ladies and Cliftonville Ladies be fined a sum of £25 for a breach of Rule 6b.”

The semi-finals had been scheduled for Friday night, but the draw was postponed after the twin protests were lodged and there has yet to be confirmation of new dates for either.

Holders Glentoran Women, last season’s runners-up Crusaders Strikers and 2017 winners Sion Swifts Ladies will be joined by Linfield in that semi-final draw.

Both sides can appeal the rulings.