Cliftonville Ladies may be defending champions but players now have appetite to become serial winners, believes boss John McGrady

Kirsty McGuinness will hope to be on the goal trail when Cliftonville Ladies aim to keep up their perfect start against Lisburn Ladies

Cliftonville Ladies manager John McGrady has backed his players to hit new heights in their bid to retain their Premiership crown

Cliftonville Ladies manager John McGrady has challenged his players to turn themselves into greats by becoming serial winners.

The positive for the Reds boss is that the defending Sports Direct Women’s Premiership champions aren’t allowing their high standards to slip.

Indeed, if anything, the Solitude girls want to continue to raise their levels as they pursue back-to-back league titles and target knock-out success that has eluded them since an Irish Cup victory eight years ago – a trophy they missed out on due to player eligibility issues.

“The players have a confidence about them,” beamed McGrady – and so they should after five wins, five clean sheets and 35 goals so far this season.

“They know how to win games, they know how good they can be, but they also know there is work to be done.

“What has been best about them is the expectancy levels. There have been one or two games that, even though we have had good results, the girls have known themselves and it hasn’t been a totally bouncing changing room because they know that they have dropped their own standards within the game.

“That is more the mentality that they have for me, rather than bouncing because they are champions.

“We’ve discussed it and players have talked about it – that’s gone and we are on to the next one.

“That’s just from the players. Yes, the coaches will help them to facilitate that demand, but the players themselves know what is expected of them and they know how high their own expectations are.

“They all know that you can be a good team and win a trophy, but the best teams keep going and keep winning and keep expecting high standards of themselves all the time.

“There was a bit of frustration that we didn’t win more last season. The players want to win every game, and when they don’t, there is a frustration – and given how things happened in the Irish Cup, that was a big frustration.”

The Reds take the next step on their title-defence journey against Lisburn Ladies tonight prior to a huge battle between the top two when they host Glentoran Women next Friday, with the Glens moving three points clear on Wednesday night after beating Ballymena United Women 9-0.

As well as McGrady warning that it is very much one game at a time and not treating each game as vital is “something that you can fall asleep on if you turn up and expect to win”, he can see that the mentality of always wanting to get better remains strong.

Perfection after just five games of the new season isn’t enough.

“We’re probably not where we want to be at the minute, we’re just getting there,” added McGrady.

“I know that sounds silly and I know people will probably say ‘behave yourself’.

“We are heading in the right direction, but we all know – the players and the coaches – that there are still more levels in us and we’re not just exactly where we want to be in terms of some of the things we have been working on, our defensive shape and our triggers where things become automatic for us.

“It’s a big year with lots of competitions, and we want all of our players to be tuned in to the same things.

“It’s small details – when to go to a certain place, when to go and do certain things. We are getting there, and we can see the little bits that we are doing in training starting to come out in patches.

“We know we are getting there, we just want it to be almost smooth. It is never going to be totally smooth, and we know there is a bit of work to do yet.”

The other two games see the battle for third-place intensify. Linfield Women will be confident of extending their four-match winning streak when they travel to Larne Women.

Crusaders Strikers are level with Linfield after their only defeat so far came against the Blues, and that record will be tested when they go to Sion Swifts Ladies, a team looking to get back on track after losing to the top two in their last two outings.

FIXTURES (7.45pm unless stated): Larne Women v Linfield Women, Lisburn Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies (8pm), Sion Swifts Ladies v Crusaders Strikers.