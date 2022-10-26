Cliftonville Ladies seal their place in history books with first ever Women’s Premiership title success

Women’s Premiership

For the very first time, those words can be written together.

After the season the Reds have had, they deserve to see them writ large all over north Belfast.

Marissa Callaghan’s second-half penalty and a late Vicky Carleton goal earned a 2-1 victory over local rivals Crusaders Strikers which clinched the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership title, and with 15 wins in their 16 matches nobody can say that they aren’t worthy winners.

It was perhaps fitting that the long-serving Northern Ireland captain, who also skippered the Reds on the night, was the one who scored the vital opening goal given that she has been at the club for two decades.

She showed all her experience to remain calm and slot home from the spot on 68 minutes.

After Meghan Ingram equalised with 10 minutes to go, the moment Carleton couldn’t have imagined when injury wrecked her Euro 2022 hopes earlier in the year came when she headed home the goal that put the seal on their place in history.

The final whistle sparked a rush from the bench to celebrate with those on the pitch, as the moment they had dreamed of had finally arrived.

The team huddle and more singing and dancing was the manifestation of the emotion that had gone into a tough 90 minutes.

Abbie Magee was close to giving the Reds a dream start in the opening minute when she raided forward from right-back and fired a shot over the bar.

That miss set an unwanted tone as missed opportunities followed one after the other.

Caitlin McGuinness shot straight at Maddy Harvey-Clifford when sent through one-on-one, headed wide after being picked out by Callaghan and then drove a shot off target after her sister Kirsty had flicked a header straight into her path.

All that came in an opening 15 minutes in which Cliftonville were camped in the Crusaders half. The attacks kept coming, but still nothing was going in for the title-chasing Reds.

When they did finally put the ball in the net, Caitlin McGuinness’ celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

Ultimately it took a rather fortunate penalty for the deadlock to be broken, the referee pointing to the spot after Caitlin McGuiness had tangled with Julie Nelson. Callaghan slammed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Crusaders were ready to play the role of party poopers though when Ingram forced the ball over the line at the second attempt.

Had the scoreline stayed like that the Reds would still have been champions as Glentoran Women drew 2-2 with Linfield Ladies, but the Solitude girls didn’t want any favours and Carleton headed home.

Nobody can deny Cliftonville their moment, their celebrations and their place in history. Cliftonville Ladies, League champions for the very first time.

RESULTS: Crusaders Strikers 1 Cliftonville Ladies 2, Glentoran Women 2 Linfield Ladies 2, Lisburn Ladies 2 Derry City Women 0, Mid Ulster Ladies 1 Sion Swifts Ladies 5.