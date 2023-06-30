Cliftonville Ladies to face Portuguese giants in Champions League first round

Cliftonville Ladies will take on Portuguese giants Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the first round of the Champions League after the preliminary draw pitted them together.

The Women’s Premiership champions, who are making their debut in the tournament, will take on the Campeonato Nacional champions in their Group 6 tie on September 6 at a yet to be named venue.

The winners will progress to face either WFC BIIK-Shymkent (Kazakhstan) or SFK Riga (Latvia) in the Final, with the winner of that tie reaching the main stage draw.

John McGrady’s women qualified for the tournament by winning last year’s title and will now aim to become the first Northern Irish side to reach the main draw.

Standing in their way are a team who have been to the group stages on several occasions including last season, Benfica defeating Kosovo’s EP-COM Hajvalia and then the Netherlands’ FC Twente to qualify.

That earned them a place in Group D alongside Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Rosengård, however they would progress no further as they won only their two games against Rosengård – losing 9-0 to Barcelona along the way – and finished third in the pool.

Only founded in December 2017, Benfica have gone on to emulate their men’s team by dominating Portuguese football, winning three consecutive Campeonato Nacional titles, one Portuguese Cup, three League Cups and two Super Cups.

Unsurprisingly given their dominance, a large proportion of the Portugal women’s squad consists of Benfica players, with nine headed to the World Cup next month.