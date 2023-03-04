Cliftonville Ladies to launch title defence by hosting Linfield Women

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed that Friday night is alright for the new era of the female game with the release of the 2023 Women’s Premiership fixtures.

Champions Cliftonville Ladies will launch the defence of their title when they host Linfield Women on April 21 and in a major change, the vast majority of matches in the new campaign will be played on Fridays.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed two weeks ago that NIFL had listened to clubs and agreed to radically change the programme.

The hope is that changing to Fridays will boost attendances and appeal to younger fans by moving to a more family-friendly kick-off time at the same time as the League expands to 10 teams and moves into a professional era.

Derry City Women, Mid Ulster Ladies and League newcomers Ballymena United Women will continue with the traditional Wednesday night dates, while some clubs are expected to move matches to Sundays, with the agreement of visiting teams.

After facing Linfield in the opening game, Cliftonville’s dynamic dozen — they announced the signing of 12 players on professional contracts earlier this week — won’t face another team that finished in the top half of last season’s table until round seven when they host runners-up Glentoran Women at Solitude and that will give them a great opportunity to repeat last campaign’s feat when they won all of their first 12 matches.

This season the 10 teams will play each other twice during an 18-match campaign, which is one more than last season’s campaign, which took a two-month break due to the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals.

Newcomers Ballymena United and Larne Women will have to wait until the second week of the season before playing their first home matches, travelling to Crusaders Strikers and Sion Swifts Ladies respectively on the opening night.

Also in the opening round of fixtures, Glentoran host Derry City Women and Lisburn Ladies face Mid Ulster Ladies.

OPENING WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES (Friday, April 21, all 7.45pm): Cliftonville Ladies v Linfield Women, Crusaders Strikers v Ballymena United Women, Glentoran Women v Derry City Women, Lisburn Ladies v Mid Ulster Ladies, Sion Swifts Ladies v Larne Women.