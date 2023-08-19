Cliftonville maintain perfect start under Jim Magilton with comfortable win over Carrick

Cliftonville 4 Carrick Rangers 0

Cliftonville maintained their perfect start to life under Jim Magilton with a comfortable victory over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

As had been the case in both of the Reds’ previous Sports Direct Premiership outings, they were 3-0 up at half-time but, unlike those occasions, they added to their tally in the second-half en route to making it three wins from three.

Ben Wilson got things going with a close range finish early on and, after Ronan Doherty had both won and converted a penalty kick, Wilson’s second of the afternoon put Cliftonville firmly in command.

The second period provided little to write home about save for an eye-catching strike from Rory Hale, who made Gers keeper Ross Glendinning pay for a miscued clearance by returning the ball over his head and into the net via the post.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart (Berry 73), Addis (Storey 83), Gallagher, Rory Hale (McGuinness 73), Lowe, Robinson (Pepper 54), Doherty, Casey, Turner, Wilson (C Curran 83).

Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Cushley (Surgenor 61), Mitchell (Reece Glendinning 46), Buchanan-Rolleston (Maciulaitis 28), Crowe (McGuckin 61), Cherry, Purkis (Allen 61), Tilney.

Unused subs: McCauley, Montgomery.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)