Cliftonville make title statement with nine-goal victory as Fi Morgan hits hat-trick

Fi Morgan netted three times for Cliftonville during the 9-0 rout against Derry City Women — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Fi Morgan further enhanced her burgeoning reputation with a hat-trick as Cliftonville Ladies smashed nine past Derry City Women to maintain their perfect start to their defence of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership crown.

Six different players got their name on the scoresheet for the rampant Reds, who scored four in the first half and then went one better in the second by netting five times.

Glentoran Women and Sion Swifts Ladies also made it two wins from two without conceding a goal, winning 6-0 away to Mid Ulster Ladies and Ballymena United Women respectively.

Northern Ireland Under-19 international ace Morgan scored her first of the night to give Cliftonville the lead after just eight minutes and they extended their advantage 10 minutes later through Kirsty McGuinness.

The Reds were already comfortably in control before Marissa Callaghan netted the third on 33 minutes and the points were all but secured when Vicky Carleton made it 4-0 in first-half injury time.

They really powered on after the break, Morgan hitting her second before Claire Shaw came off the bench to mark her debut with a goal. Danielle Maxwell netted the seventh and Callaghan struck her second of the night before Morgan completed her treble in the closing stages.

Glentoran took control early against Mid Ulster, Caragh Hamilton scoring in the opening minute, and they extended their lead midway through the first half through Nadene Caldwell.

Two goals from Kerry Beattie early in the second half quickly doubled the lead and Demi Vance hit a fifth 14 minutes from time before Sam Kelly marked her return from injury with a late sixth.

Sion Swifts spoiled Ballymena’s big night, hitting the Sky Blues for six on their home Premiership debut.

The top-flight newcomers found themselves 2-0 down inside just five minutes in what was a truly nightmare start, as Chloe McGlade and Cora Chambers, who had scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s opener against Larne Ladies, handed Sion Swifts a strong foothold in the game early on.

After Teegan Lynch stretched the lead to 3-0 after 18 minutes, Ballymena rallied and managed to prevent any further goals until just six minutes from time when Sion hit them with a triple whammy. Lauren Hayes scored her first for the club on 84 minutes, quickly followed by Saoirse Healey two minutes later before Kerryanne Brown completed the rout as the game entered injury time.

RESULTS: Ballymena United Women 0 Sion Swifts Ladies 6, Derry City Women 0 Cliftonville Ladies 9, Mid Ulster Ladies 0 Glentoran Women 6