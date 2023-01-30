Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin gives Chris Gallagher his moment in the limelight – whether he wants it or not

CLIFTONVILLE 4BALLYMENA UNITED 0

Delighted with the clean sheet his side recorded alongside a trio of eye-catching goals — Joe Gormley’s opener being the pick of the bunch — McLaughlin also took time to sing the praises of former Glentoran ace Gallagher in the Reds’ engine room.

“Cricky’s been here 18 months now and has probably been our most consistent player across that time,” said the Solitude chief.

“He doesn’t get the headlines that his play deserves and I spoke the other week about Ronan Doherty not wanting to be in the limelight or the centre of attention, and Cricky Gallagher’s the same.

“He and Kris Lowe have probably been our most consistent performers. You can always rely on them to do a top job week in, week out and it’s hard to do that every week. Sometimes players can go through a phase or a purple patch of form and get a lot of plaudits for it but then they slip back out of it — Cricky’s just a solid performer, he’s one of our best players week in, week out and it takes a lot of quality to do that.

“He’s done it again against Ballymena but it’s not just today and last week — it’s every week with him. He goes under the radar but he’s a key player for us and has been one of our most consistent performers over the 18 months he’s been here.

“He deserves a lot of credit. He doesn’t get that but he doesn’t mind it because he doesn’t like the limelight but I’ll give him a bit of limelight today.”

Cliftonville’s in-house Goal of the Month competition received three late submissions for January’s shortlist and it all started when Gormley plucked a Rory Hale cross out of the air and, in one movement, spun to hook the ball back over his shoulder and into the net

The same player made it 2-0 with a disputed penalty just before the break and, though Ballymena rallied after the interval, their momentum was halted when Rory Hale lifted a ball into the path of younger brother Ronan, whose smart touch took him away from Ross Redman and left him with enough time and space to slam in Cliftonville’s third with just over a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

The scoring was complete three minutes later when a stumbling Levi Ives — whose battle for balance perhaps spooked a few visiting defenders from intervening — slipped a pass to Sean Moore and the 17-year-old fizzed in a fine first-time finish.

Having seen his men begin the second period brightly, United boss David Jeffrey explained: “We knew that Douglas Wilson was struggling a bit with his hip and his back, so we saw that as an opportunity to put another forward man on. Best laid plans — we put another front man on and what do the Reds do? Go and score a third, which knocks the stuffing out of you.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives (Traynor 81), Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Casey 86), Lowe (McDonagh 86), R Doherty, Gormley (C Curran 81), Ronan Hale, Coates (Robinson 81), Moore. Unused subs: G Doherty, R Curran.

BALLYMENA UTD: O’Neill, Redman, Wilson (Gibson 72), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McCullough, Henderson, McVarnock (McGrory 82), Graham, Place (Waide 82). Unused subs: Williamson, Nelson, Kane, Farquhar.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Joe Gormley

Match rating: 7/10