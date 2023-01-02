Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin hails his side’s character after Reds fightback to beat Larne

Cliftonville 2 Larne 1

Paddy McLaughlin saluted his team’s “unbelievable response” after Cliftonville roared from behind to close the gap on Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

A Lee Bonis strike early in the second-half looked to have put the Invermen on course to extend their advantage at the top but the Reds hit back through prodigious talent Sean Moore before Rory Hale’s winner.

Having found themselves behind in their first outing since a derby day mauling at the hands of Crusaders, McLaughlin — who completed the signing of former Derry City and Crues goalkeeper Gerard Doherty after the game — was thrilled to see his men step up to the plate.

“An unbelievable response,” was his summary.

“It was a test of their character and I’m sure questions would have been asked of them but fair play to them, they stuck to their guns and knew what they were doing was right. They knew they would be rewarded for how hard they were working and they didn’t panic. They didn’t let the heads go down.

“People in the outside world were questioning us and criticising us yet again. We must be doing something right because we’re joint-top of the League along with Larne but all the criticism we’re taking on a regular basis shows you how funny football is. We don’t let that get in our way, we know what we’re doing is right.

“We went behind and things could have gone the other way for us because Larne are good enough to destroy you, but we battened down the hatches for the next five minutes or so after conceding and got back to playing.”

Both sides saw players almost open the scoring against their former clubs in the first half; Ronan Hale’s diving header dealt with by Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson before Nathan Gartside kept Paul O’Neill’s point-blank attempt out at the other end.

The deadlock was broken when Bonis directed Tomas Cosgrove’s 51st minute delivery into the bottom corner but the visitors were pegged back before the hour when Moore — sent off when Cliftonville lost 4-0 to Larne earlier in the season — opened his goal account with a left-footed drive that took a nick off defender Cian Bolger.

The Reds edged in front 15 minutes from time when Rory Hale took advantage of a slip from Ben Doherty and received possession from brother Ronan before slotting in a shot that was taken past Ferguson by a touch from the otherwise flawless Fuad Sule — whose goal-line clearance prevented Chris Curran from adding to the hosts’ lead in injury-time.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch, who was frustrated with what he saw as a foul on Doherty in the build-up to the winning goal and also questioned why Leroy Millar had a late strike ruled out, reflected: “I thought the best team lost.

“I thought we were very good. Our work-rate was superb, we played some really good football, created a lot of chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them.”

​Cliftonville: Gartside, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Casey, 86), Lowe, Doherty, Gormley (C Curran, 80), Turner, Ronan Hale (Coates, 89), Moore.

Unused subs: Donnelly, R Curran, Robinson, Storey.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Sule, Randall (Maguire, 67), O’Neill (Kearns, 80), Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Gordon, Hughes, Lusty.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the Match: Sean Moore

Match Rating: 8/10