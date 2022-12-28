Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin hopeful Joe Gormley will agree new contract as club make it top priority

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says he hopes the club can agree a new contract with star striker Joe Gormley.

The Reds’ leading goalscorer could be in line for a two-year deal in the new year and McLaughlin will be thrilled if the Solitude goal machine extends his stay with the north Belfast side.

“Hopefully,” said McLaughlin when asked about a possible new contract for Gormley.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself over many years and hopefully it’s something we can nail down soon enough.

“It’s important for the club to work on that and it’s important for Joe to keep scoring goals for us.

“If they can come to an agreement soon that would be a big lift for everyone to see him agree a long-term deal.”

The 33-year-old’s contract ends in June but the Reds legend, who has slotted in 254 goals for the club, has resisted opportunities to accept a new challenge in the past.

“Joe got into great positions against Crusaders and his movement and quality is clear,” added McLaughlin.

“He was just unfortunate in not taking those chances but he’s been the leading marksman in the League for some time and that will continue for a few years yet.”

The Solitude boss may add to his squad next month but he doesn’t envisage a major reshuffle.

“I am sure every manager and team would like to add players to their squad, there is always room for improvement in any team and we are no different,” he added.

“If we can bring one or two bodies in we will do that but financial resources are tight and we can’t dip into the transfer market like some clubs can and pay high fees and wages.

“We can’t do that, we run a tight ship ad we are happy with what we have. I don’t know if there will be much activity but hopefully we can do something. I don’t see anyone leaving but it’s possible we could add to the squad.

“A bad defeat against Crusaders doesn’t make us a bad team but yes, there’s always room for improvement in any team.”

The Red Army turned up at Seaview in big numbers for the Boxing Day derby but the 3-0 defeat smothered their festive cheer.

Paddy McLaughlin wasn't happy with Cliftonville's performance against Crusaders

Despite creating a few chances in the opening half, the Solitude men were unable to rise to the occasion.

“There’s frustration and disappointed, I’m particularly disappointed for the supporters who came to Seaview in big numbers. I don’t think they deserved our performance,” added McLaughlin.

“It’s not just me playing up to the fans, it’s important that we perform for the fans and the club.

“They came out in big numbers and it feels like we massively let them down.

“It’s important that we lick our wounds for a few days but we have a massive game against Larne on Monday and we need to be ready for it.

“Anyone not ready will not be involved as Larne will be strong opposition and they will be glad if we turn up with our heads down.”

Cliftonville were off colour on Boxing Day against hungry and lively opponents.

“We changed personnel early in the second half to try to pull something out of the fire. At 2-0 we had to change our shape and mix it up,” said McLaughlin.

“I thought he had more of a foothold in the game without creating many clear-cut chances.

“Jordan Owens scored with a brilliant finish and he’s not someone who’s known for pulling the ball out of the sky and smashing it into the top corner. But he showed he has that in his locker and that was game set and match at that stage.”