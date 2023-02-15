Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin praises impact of record-breaking Ronan Hale

Paddy McLaughlin saluted the “phenomenal” impact Ronan Hale has had at Cliftonville after his Tuesday night double put Portadown to the sword and kept the Reds hot on the heels of Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne.

The 24-year-old set a new club record when he swept in an 18th minute opener at Solitude — his 23rd goal of the season representing the most ever chalked up by a player in their first campaign with Cliftonville.

He duly added to that with an acrobatic second-half effort to put the seal on a 3-0 victory that kept his side locked on 59 points with former employers Larne at the summit.

“It’s an incredible return,” said McLaughlin, whose troops travel to face the Inver men on Saturday.

“I’m sure a lot of strikers in any division would be delighted to have 24 goals at the end of the season, rather than when we’ve just crossed the halfway stage.

“Ronan’s hungry for more but 24 goals is a phenomenal return in February. If we keep supplying him — plus Joe (Gormley), Parky (David Parkhouse) and Ryan Curran when he comes back — with ammunition, hopefully we’ll score a lot more.

“He’s been a brilliant signing for the club and he’s a credit to himself for how hard he works and 24 goals in February is fantastic.”

McLaughlin also had words of praise for young gun Sean Moore, who emerged from the bench at half-time to add some zip to a performance that the Reds manager had been underwhelmed by until that point.

“I thought the first half was a bit flat,” he reflected.

“I know we were winning 1-0 and controlled large parts of it, but I just felt it was a bit flat and the introduction of Sean Moore at half-time made a huge impact on the game. He showed his quality and his class in the second half and it gave us that edge and quality going forward.

“All the boys were better in the second half but I think the introduction of Sean Moore definitely gave us that quality and class we were lacking in the first half.”