Cliftonville miss chance to go six points clear after late Lloyd Anderson strike earns draw for Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 3 Cliftonville 3

Cliftonville have extended their lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership to four points but Paddy McLaughlin will feel that it should have been six.

The Reds looked to be going well clear of nearest challengers Larne only for their east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers to them a massive favour.

Kyle Cherry and Lloyd Anderson’s last-gasp effort brought the hosts from 3-1 down to grab a vital point for Stuart King’s men.

The first chance of an entertaining game fell to the home side in the sixth minute when Reece Glendinning’s free-kick was flicked on by Emmet McGuckin.

The ball landed at the feet of David Cushley but Cliftonville’s Nathan Gartside was quick off his line to make the save.

The visitors began to assert their dominance as Kris Lowe’s deep cross fizzed across the face of the Carrick goal but none of his onrushing team-mates could make contact with the ball.

Cliftonville got the opening goal on the 15 minute mark after Jim Ervin brought down Sean Moore on the edge of the penalty area. Levi Ives took the resulting free-kick and went straight for goal, beating the wall and finding the bottom corner.

As the game went on McLaughlin’s side began to see more of the ball and after 26 minutes Ronan Doherty skilfully beat his man before his shot from distance was tipped around the post by Ross Glendinning.

With half an hour gone Carrick got their equaliser when a corner was put into a dangerous area by Cherry leading to a penalty box scramble. Eventually Cushley was on hand to convert from close range.

Immediately from kick-off Cliftonville were back in front. The league’s hottest property Moore dispossessed Ben Tilney on the edge of the penalty area before beating several defenders and placing a wonderful curling effort in the far corner.

Carrick continued to threaten, particularly down their left wing.

Tilney was a constant attacking presence for the home side but with no end result.

There was then an injury worry for McLaughlin as goalkeeper Gartside had to be replaced just before the break due to an injury to be replaced by veteran former Derry City and Crusaders stopper Ger Doherty.

It was 3-1 at the break as another Levi Ives free-kick caused problems for the home defence.

This time he crossed from the set-piece and found the head of the unmarked Ronan Hale who converted from six yards.

Two minutes in the second half Cushley nearly grabbed one back for the hosts as his free-kick from the edge of the box went narrowly wide of the post.

Moments later they did have a second goal. Ervin’s ball over the top of the defence picked out Tilney who chose to cross early.

His ball went straight across the face of goal before Cherry scored at the back post.

It looked like a consolation but that was until the late drama as Steven Gordon was played through and his initial shot came back off the post but Anderson was at hand to convert the rebound.

There were some ugly scenes at the end between Cliftonville fans and some Carrick players but order was eventually restored.

Carrick Rangers: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Kalla 79) McGuckin, Cherry, Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson.

Unused subs: Hogg, Gawne, Buchanan-Rolleston, McKiernan, Waite, Gillen

Cliftonville: Gartside (Doherty 43), Ives, Gallagher, Rory Hale, Lowe, Robinson, Doherty (Casey 59), Gormley, (Parkhouse 59), Turner, Ronan Hale (Addis 85), Moore.

Unused subs: C Curran, R Curran, McDonagh

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Kyle Cherry

Match rating: 8/10