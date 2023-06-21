Cliftonville miss out as former Larne star John Herron moves to Gibraltar

John Herron’s move to Cliftonville has collapsed and the midfielder has instead joined Manchester 1962 in Gibraltar.

Cliftonville were expected to sign the former Glentoran and Larne player in a deal discussed before Jim Magilton was appointed as the club’s new manager but that transfer is off.

The 29-year-old, who was released by the Invermen last August when he was photographed in a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan, is not returning to the Irish Premiership.

Manchester 62 stated on Twitter: “SIGNING ANNOUNCEMENT! 2 Time Scottish Premiership Champion and 2021-2022 Larne Player Of The Year John Herron has signed a 2 year deal with the club. Welcome to Manchester 62 John!”

The club, which plays in the Gibraltar Football League, was originally called Manchester United (Gibraltar) Football Club in honour of the English giants.

They are managed by Australian Anthony Limbrick, the former TNS, Grimsby, and Woking boss.

Upon having his Inver Park contract terminated and being hit with a 10-match ban by the Irish Football Association for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’, Herron held talks with Belfast Celtic and had agreed a deal with the Ballymena and Provincial League team before instead opting to rebuild his career in Australia.

Though he spent much of the past year playing football Down Under, it’s understood the 10-game suspension he incurred last summer can only be served while Herron is on the books of a club under the jurisdiction of the Irish FA — meaning any competitive debut for the Reds would have had to wait.

Scotsman Herron began his career with Celtic and had a loan spell at Cowdenbeath ahead of a move to Blackpool, who themselves sent him out on loan to Dunfermline.

After a single season with Raith Rovers, he made his Irish League bow with Glentoran in 2018 and spent two years in east Belfast before joining Larne.

He featured for National Premier League side Dandenong City in Australia and despite harbouring hopes of a return to the Irish League, will continue his career in Gibraltar.

Meanwhile – as first reported in the Belfast Telegraph – Ballymena United midfielder Josh Kelly has joined Glentoran.