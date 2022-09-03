Cliftonville must be on alert to get better of a legend like Portadown boss Paul Doolin, warns Reds chief Paddy McLaughlin

Danske Bank Premiership

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has labelled his Portadown counterpart Paul Doolin “a legend of the game” as the duo prepare to go head-to-head on the touchline this afternoon.

While the Reds travel to Shamrock Park on the back of three straight Danske Bank Premiership victories and the hosts remain in search of their first point of the campaign, McLaughlin believes that early-season form cannot be allowed to dictate his side’s approach to today’s mission.

“Portadown have had some seriously tough fixtures one after the other so I’m not sure they’ll be reading too much into their results or panicking over anything just yet,” he said.

“They signed a lot of players in the summer and sometimes it can take a while for things to gel and click properly but I watched their game against Glentoran last week and you could see stages where it was coming together for them.

“They’ve had another week to keep working on things and I’m not expecting anything other than a tough game.

“Every manager says it every week — there are no easy games in this League. We keep saying it because it’s true and the League keeps providing evidence of it with the results we see every weekend.

“Portadown were down towards the bottom end of the table last season but any time we went to Shamrock Park, we never had it easy. We always had to give it everything and we didn’t win every game.

“We’ve seen top teams drop points down there before and they seem to really enjoy putting it up to opponents who are expected to beat them, so we know what we’re walking into and we have to be prepared for it.”

Portadown manager Paul Doolin

Though Doolin’s most significant achievement in Irish League management has been keeping Portadown in the top flight courtesy of last season’s nervy play-off victory over near neighbours Annagh United, he has no shortage of medals from tenures in the League of Ireland, with his five-year stint at Drogheda United proving particularly fruitful.

“He’s a legend of the game,” added McLaughlin.

“He was a great player and he’s a great manager.

“You can never write off any team of his and any side that does that — especially for a game down at Shamrock Park — is asking for trouble, so we’ll not be looking at League tables, recent results, form guides or anything like that. The only thing we’re concentrating on is producing the performance that can get us three points at a tough venue.”

On his side’s own start to the season, McLaughlin concluded: “We’re on a positive run at the minute and we’ve been winning games without always being at our very best.

“Though we’ve been disappointed with some of the goals we’ve conceded, the boys have found different ways to win and that’s a good thing to have in your locker.”