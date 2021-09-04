Cliftonville must build on perfect start against Glentoran, says Chris Curran

Skipper Chris Curran admits Cliftonville have made an impressive start to the new Danske Bank Premiership campaign but reckons today’s showdown with Glentoran at Solitude will be the acid test.

Home wins against Carrick Rangers and Coleraine, who finished runners-up to Linfield in last season’s title race, have helped raise the expectation levels around north Belfast.

With irrepressible Joe Gormley back firing on all cylinders — he opened his goal account in midweek against the Bannsiders — and a posse of new signings dovetailing impressively for Paddy McLaughlin’s boys, things are on the up.

They may not have started the season playing the open, expansive brand of football expected against Carrick Rangers, but they got the job done.

It was different three days later when Oran Kearney brought his team to play on the newly-laid lush synthetic surface at Solitude.

The flair, panache and intensity were there, complemented by Gormley’s slick finish and a Stephen O’Donnell own goal, who turned in a low cross from new boy Jamie McDonagh.

The Reds were given a rousing ovation on the way off by their adoring fans, but Curran believes they must display that form now on a consistent basis.

“It’s been a good start to the season, but I suppose it’s still early days,” said Curran. “Six points from six has been brilliant.

“The lads are looking sharp and are high in confidence, but the last two results will not count for much if we don’t perform against Glentoran.

“It was a good win in midweek, I thought we played some excellent stuff. We created loads of opportunities, which was the opposite to Saturday.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice against Carrick, even though we had a lot of the ball. It was the season opener, the objective was to get three points and that’s what we did.

“It was all about getting over the line, the first day of the season is always a tricky one. Even though we were not at our best, there were a lot of positives from the performance.

“We knew we had more in the locker and thankfully we moved up a gear or two against Coleraine. We needed to be better because they are a team that has pushed for the title for the past two years.

“We knew we had to step it up, but we still feel there is more to come. We know we must be at our best against Glentoran, they are the team everyone is talking about.

“It’s been well documented what has happened at the club and everyone is expecting big things from them. I would say they are one of the favourites to win the league — they’ll probably go into the game as favourites to win it.”

Curran also saluted the business Reds boss McLaughlin conducted over the summer, bringing in Chris Gallagher, McDonagh, Jonny Addis and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas — and on Thursday night, he added experienced former Crusaders defender Colin Coates to the squad.

“Paddy does a lot of research when he signs a player,” added Curran. “He doesn’t sign anyone just for the sake of it.

“We haven’t brought in as many players as some other clubs, but the players he has brought in have really improved us. They have made a massive difference in a very short space of time.

“I’m sure Colin will add to that. He trained on Thursday night and he brings a lot of experience to the squad, especially the younger defenders of the group.”

Curran also hailed another major investment — the laying of a new pitch at Solitude.

“Like the signings we’ve made, it’s made a massive difference,” he added.

“The boys are enjoying training and playing on it. It will be more enjoyable for the fans watching the football played on it, but I suppose it’s only as good as the results we get on it.”