Cliftonville must make most of last chance in Play-Offs, says Colin Coates

Lucrative European spot can help salvage Cliftonville’s season

Colin Coates and Cliftonville face Coleraine one more time this season in the European Play-Off Semi-Final — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Colin Coates has challenged his Cliftonville side to dig deep to strike European gold after a difficult end to the season.

The Reds are stumbling into the European Play-Offs and are still recovering from the shock of manager Paddy McLaughlin’s departure.

Declan O’Hara has taken control of the wheel but a run of just one win in their last eight League games in all competitions does not inspire confidence.

The good news is the north Belfast side have home advantage in Wednesday night’s Semi-Final against Coleraine but clashes between the familiar foes have been very close.

The manager’s exit brought a few storm clouds over Solitude and the mood will become a lot more darker if the club fails to bag a lucrative European place.

Cliftonville’s post-split form has been underwhelming and Coleraine will smell blood but Coates feels the squad has sufficient quality to finish the season with a bang.

“Since second place went out of our grasp we knew we would be in the Play-Offs and with Paddy leaving it has been a period of change with Deccy coming in and managing the squad so we would be ready for the Play-Offs,” said former Crusaders captain Coates.

“It’s not an ideal scenario, one we would have wanted over a month again, but we are here now and must give it our best shot to secure European football.

“You always strive to do your best but this is a big challenge as the teams are really strong and hungry as well.

“There’s a desperation to get into Europe and we may not have home advantage in the Final so there’s a lot at stake.

“It’s strange having these big games in May but it’s important we perform.

“It’s been a difficult few months with the Irish Cup and League slipping away.

“We lost twice to Dungannon and it threw us, we didn’t recover.

“With Paddy leaving, that’s done and dusted and we need to give it everything we have to try to get into Europe.

“Some teams are finished with their feet up but we still have a chance for Europe and we will be ready for Coleraine on Wednesday.”

Cliftonville will be without suspended midfielder Rory Hale but they can take confidence from a string record in the play-offs.

The Reds have tasted success on three of the four occasions they have been involved in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

But this week you have four very hungry teams gunning for the last European place and the financial stakes are high.

“A lot of clubs need the European money,” added Coates.

“Nearly every time we have played Coleraine it’s been 2-2 and there has not been a lot between the sides.

“It’s a clash of styles when the two teams come together but it’s a massive game and we all want European football.

“You saw Crusaders get the European money and clubs need that to compete at the top end of the table.

“It’s a big pressure occasion but hopefully we have enough experience to deal with that.”

There’s a fair bit of uncertainty at Solitude as the search for a new manager rumbles on and European qualification can have an impact on a club’s spending power.

Coates’ contract expires at the end of the season and while focused on the Play-Offs, he is clear in his mind he isn’t finished as player.

“We are focused on the play-offs and I will then sit down with the club and take it from there,” said the 37-year-old who joined Cliftonville in the summer of 2021.

“I would to get involved in coaching but I think I have more to give as a player.

“It will be an interesting summer with a lot of movement.

“Larne will go into next season as champions and the team to catch.

“Their recruitment has been excellent, they got players from outside the Irish League and players like Andy Ryan, Shaun Want and Cian Bolger have come in and made a massive difference.”