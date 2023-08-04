Cliftonville: Newcomer Ben Wilson casts sights on making instant impact with Reds

Ben Wilson may carry a relatively low profile in Sports Direct Premiership circles, but Cliftonville’s summer recruit already has a little piece of Irish League history attached to his name.

Snapped up by new manager Jim Magilton following his release by Brighton and Hove Albion, the Northern Ireland Under-21 international previously made his mark as Coleraine’s youngest-ever goalscorer six years ago – and he’s determined to hit the ground running again when the forthcoming campaign gets under way.

“I’ve got a few goals in pre-season, so I’m looking to build on that every time I come into training where it’s all about building fitness and sharpness towards the start of the season, and then hopefully kicking on,” he explains.

“I’m really enjoying it so far, training’s going good and getting match minutes is helping my sharpness.

“The goals have been nice, but ultimately the overall team performances and building things for the actual season is what’s important, and I feel like we’re heading in a good direction – and me personally, I want the goals to continue and I believe that can happen playing in this team.”

The Reds have experienced a quiet transfer window thus far but, with Magilton having assessed a number of trialists throughout the past month, there is an expectation that the second half of the summer will be busier on the recruitment front.

Not that Wilson is particularly panicking about the lack of fresh faces beside him in the arrivals suite, though.

“There have been boys coming into training impressing and doing well, but I can already see the group’s really strong as it is anyway,” he continues.

“I think we’re all gelling really well, I know I’ve settled in very well and that’s because all the boys have made me feel welcome, which has really helped me enjoy it – and now, we’re all just starting to really count down to that first match of the season and taking things from there.”

Reflecting on that historic goal for Coleraine back in September 2017, he smiles: “I was only 15.

“It was a North West Cup game against Moyola Park at The Showgrounds. I remember the cross was whipped in and I sort of swept it in without thinking about it.

“It’s a great memory, especially with me being so young, and it was a great moment for me and my family.”