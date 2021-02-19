Cliftonville pays tribute to popular fan Kenny Murdock after his passing

The club announced the death of Kenny Murdock - known as 'World Cup Kenny' - in a statement on its website yesterday

Cliftonville FC has paid tribute to one of its most popular supporters after his passing.

It described Mr Murdock as a "lifelong Reds fan who was a familiar face at Solitude for many years".

"Kenny was an enthusiastic volunteer who performed a multitude of roles for his club across many seasons, from stewarding to cleaning seats, sweeping stairwells and setting the scene for guests and visitors.

"Always one of the first to arrive at the ground ahead of a game, it became something of a matchday ritual for his fellow supporters to wave Kenny off as he cycled home past them once the action had concluded.

"Captured in tears of joy by television cameras when Cliftonville's 1998 Premier League title success was confirmed, Kenny was also a proud representative of the Reds on the international stage with his famous 'Cliftonville FC Belfast' flag a permanent feature at Republic of Ireland matches around the world."