Cliftonville players are ‘free’ to take charge of on-field decision making, says Paddy McLaughlin

Paddy McLaughlin says his Cliftonville players deserve a shot at League Cup glory for their commitment and efforts during a demanding schedule - but is reluctant to take any of the credit himself.

The Reds booked their place in the competition’s final by seeing off Ballymena United at Solitude on Tuesday night and, though his side are also top of the Danske Bank Premiership, McLaughlin insisted that any words of praise for the progress they’ve made this season should be directed at his squad.

“When the players step over the line, they take ownership of what happens in the game,” he said.

“Somebody asked me before about set pieces and if we work on them – we don’t.

“The players are adventurous and creative and have trust in each other.

“They go and do their thing and fair play to them. We almost had a goal against Linfield last week with two dummies and stepovers from Daniel Kearns and Ryan Curran, and Joe Gormley nearly scored from it. If it had gone in, it would have been a brilliant goal and that’s the boys taking ownership of situations themselves.

“We like to let the players be free to play. They’re well organised which is the basics but when it comes to letting them play, you take the shackles off and let them go and play their own game.

“There are scenarios in games that you can’t create on the training pitch – like our first goal against Ballymena – so you’ve got to trust the players and we’ve got so many talented footballers in there and a bit of steel at the back too, which is a good mix and hopefully we stay as fit as we can.”

Key to Cliftonville’s impressive campaign thus far has been the midfield triumvirate of Rory Hale, Chris Gallagher and Ronan Doherty - all of whom have been sidelined by injury over the past month.

As much as he’s looking forward to welcoming them back in the coming weeks, McLaughlin takes heart from the strength of options available to him elsewhere in the squad.

“If you look at the bench we had against Ballymena, it was very strong and that’s without Rory Hale and Cricky Gallagher,” he added.

“We’ve got such a talented squad of players. Before, we had a good 16 and a couple of young lads and if we picked up a couple of injuries, we were in trouble but now we’re much stronger and it’s important to try and keep everyone as fresh as possible.

“We should have won the game against Portadown on Saturday – and against Linfield last Tuesday – but that happens sometimes, you get bumps along the way but I think we’re in as good a place now and we’ve ever been.”

Tuesday’s match brought an end to a testing run of Saturday-Tuesday fixtures for Cliftonville, who will complete 2021 with home games against Carrick Rangers this weekend and Crusaders on December 27, with McLaughlin grateful to get back to some semblance of normality.

“We’ve hardly had a training session in about five or six weeks because it’s been all about recovery in between games,” he revealed.

“We’ve probably been victims of our cup runs because we’ve had so many midweek games, but the boys have come through with flying colours. They’re in great shape and they look after themselves all within a part-time structure and, fair play to them, that’s their reward - they deserve to be in finals and competing for medals. There’s a lot of work to do before the game comes around but they deserve the chance because they work their socks off.

“I wouldn’t mind playing the final next Tuesday seeing as we’re so used to that but we’re glad it’s parked up and it’s something to look forward to. We’re happy to get back to the bread and butter of league games and a Saturday schedule for the next wee while.”

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey conceded that his side missed a huge chance to reach a major final.

After the weekend’s impressive win over Larne, Jeffrey’s men lost to Cliftonville for the second time at Solitude in the last ten days and the boss admitted it was a gutting way to end their Cup campaign.

“Without any shadow of a doubt it’s a missed opportunity. We’ve already beaten Crusaders away from home, we’ve beaten Linfield at home and did very, very well,” he pointed out.

“This was an opportunity tonight to get to a final and it’s frustrating even when you think back to the Annagh United game, which was a really difficult night and we got through that. We got over three hurdles but we couldn’t get over a fourth to get into a final.”